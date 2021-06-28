USD/CAD Outlook: Downside seems limited, 1.2250 area holds the key for bulls

- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Monday and recovered a part of last week’s losses.
- A modest pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
- A subdued USD demand might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap any strong gains.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling on Friday and was being pressured by a combination of factors. An extension of the recent bullish run in crude oil prices continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie and was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the major. The black gold remained well supported by the prospects for a strong recovery in the fuel demand and settled near the highest level since October 2018. On the other hand, mixed signals on the US inflation acted as a headwind for the US dollar and exerted some additional pressure on the major.
The USD got a strong lift earlier this month after the Fed brought forward its timetable for the first post-pandemic interest rate hike. However, subsequent comments from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell soothed market nerves over the potential for early moves by the central bank to rein in its very accommodative monetary policies. During his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Powell said that inflation is rising due to pent-up demand and supply bottlenecks and that the price pressures should ease on their own.
The transitory inflation narrative was reaffirmed by Friday's softer core PCE Price Index data, which showed a notable acceleration in May but fell short of market expectations. The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation shot up to 3.4% in May, marking the largest gain since April 1992. Meanwhile, consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economic activity, remained flat following an upwardly revised 0.9% rise in April. That said, the recent strong bounce in the US Treasury bond yields held traders from placing aggressive USD bearish bets.
Nevertheless, the pair settled near the lower end of its weekly trading range, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling, instead managed to regain some positive traction on Monday. A modest pullback in oil prices was seen as a key factor lending some support to the major. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the market focus will remain on the OPEC+ meeting later this week and headlines coming out of the US-Iran negotiations on reviving a nuclear deal. Apart from this, Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) might assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the pair.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. The positive outlook is reinforced by the emergence of some buying at lower levels and the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the bullish territory. Meanwhile, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2340 region, above which the pair seems all set to aim back to reclaim the 1.2400 mark. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the 1.2460 region, above which the pair is likely to surpass the monthly swing highs. The momentum could eventually push the pair back towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark for the first time since April 23.
On the flip side, last week's swing lows, around mid-1.2200s, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.2200 mark. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards the 1.2140 region, which if broken decisively will negate the near-term bullish bias. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 mark and slide further towards 1.2035-30 horizontal support en-route multi-year lows, around the 1.2000 mark set on June 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1900 on firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1900 after snapping a two-day uptrend. The US dollar probes pullback from a two-month top as traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the USD. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.3900 despite UK’s Brexit, covid jitters
GBP/USD is bouncing back to test 1.3900. Hopes of easy unlock due to likely symmetry between Health and Finance Ministry back the buyers. UK PM Johnson to battle Germany’s push to ban British travelers. Sausage war eases but NI protocol, fisheries keep Brexit drama high, Fedspeak awaited.
Gold treads water around $1780 amid a quiet start to the NFP week
Gold price is struggling to recover ground above $1780, having found support at $1770 once again. Despite the uptick in the US dollar across the board, the risk-off market mood, in response to rising Delta covid strain concerns, underpins gold’s safe-haven appeal.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.