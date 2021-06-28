USD/CAD Outlook: Downside seems limited, 1.2250 area holds the key for bulls

USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Monday and recovered a part of last week’s losses.

A modest pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.

A subdued USD demand might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap any strong gains.

The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling on Friday and was being pressured by a combination of factors. An extension of the recent bullish run in crude oil prices continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie and was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the major. The black gold remained well supported by the prospects for a strong recovery in the fuel demand and settled near the highest level since October 2018. On the other hand, mixed signals on the US inflation acted as a headwind for the US dollar and exerted some additional pressure on the major.

The USD got a strong lift earlier this month after the Fed brought forward its timetable for the first post-pandemic interest rate hike. However, subsequent comments from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell soothed market nerves over the potential for early moves by the central bank to rein in its very accommodative monetary policies. During his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Powell said that inflation is rising due to pent-up demand and supply bottlenecks and that the price pressures should ease on their own.

The transitory inflation narrative was reaffirmed by Friday's softer core PCE Price Index data, which showed a notable acceleration in May but fell short of market expectations. The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation shot up to 3.4% in May, marking the largest gain since April 1992. Meanwhile, consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economic activity, remained flat following an upwardly revised 0.9% rise in April. That said, the recent strong bounce in the US Treasury bond yields held traders from placing aggressive USD bearish bets.

Nevertheless, the pair settled near the lower end of its weekly trading range, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling, instead managed to regain some positive traction on Monday. A modest pullback in oil prices was seen as a key factor lending some support to the major. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the market focus will remain on the OPEC+ meeting later this week and headlines coming out of the US-Iran negotiations on reviving a nuclear deal. Apart from this, Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) might assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the pair.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. The positive outlook is reinforced by the emergence of some buying at lower levels and the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the bullish territory. Meanwhile, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2340 region, above which the pair seems all set to aim back to reclaim the 1.2400 mark. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the 1.2460 region, above which the pair is likely to surpass the monthly swing highs. The momentum could eventually push the pair back towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark for the first time since April 23.

On the flip side, last week's swing lows, around mid-1.2200s, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.2200 mark. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards the 1.2140 region, which if broken decisively will negate the near-term bullish bias. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 mark and slide further towards 1.2035-30 horizontal support en-route multi-year lows, around the 1.2000 mark set on June 1.