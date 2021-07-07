USD/CAD Outlook: Descending trend-line breakout sets the stage for additional gains

A combination of factors prompted some aggressive short-covering around USD/CAD on Tuesday.

Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie; the risk-off mood drove haven flows towards the USD.

The momentum stalled near the 1.2500 mark as the focus remains on the FOMC meeting minutes.

The USD/CAD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Tuesday and rallied nearly 200 pips from the vicinity of the 1.2300 mark, or one-week lows. Crude oil prices retreated sharply from the highest intraday level since November 2014 and undermined the commodity-linked loonie. In fact, WTI crude oil dropped over 3% amid worries that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will unilaterally ramp up its production following a clash with Saudi Arabia. The UAE stood against an extension of production curbs until the end of 2022 from the current deadline of April 2022. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, pushed the pair back closer to the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

The USD found some support from the emergence of some heavy selling around the shared currency following the disappointing release of ZEW survey results. Apart from this, a fresh bout of the risk aversion trade – amid concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus – further underpinned the safe-haven greenback. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by the risk-off mood-led slump in the US Treasury bond yields and softer US ISM Services PMI. The gauge measuring business activity in the US services sector missed expectations and fell to 60.1 in June, though was largely offset by a slightly better-than-expected Prices Paid sub-component.

That said, expectations that the Fed will wait longer before tapering its asset purchases or raising interest rates kept a lid on any runaway rally for the USD. The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range through the Asian session on Wednesday. The market focus will remain glued to the release of the FOMC June meeting minutes, which will be looked for clues about the US central bank's monetary policy outlook. This will play a key role in influencing the greenback in the near term and help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong move up assisted the pair to break through a resistance marked by a descending trend-line extending from YTD tops touched in January. A sustained move beyond the 1.2500 mark will reaffirm a near-term bullish breakout and set the stage for additional gains. The pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.2545-50 supply zone and reclaim the 1.2600 round-figure mark. The next relevant barrier is pegged near the 1.2640-50 region, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.

On the flip side, the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around 1.2440-35 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent slide towards the 1.2400 mark might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited by the 100-day SMA support, currently near the 1.2380 region. Sustained weakness below will negate the positive outlook and drag the pair back towards the 1.2320-15 support area. This is closely followed by the 1.2300 mark and support near the 1.2250 area, which if broken decisively should pave the way for the resumption of the prior/well-established downtrend.