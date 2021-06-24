USD/CAD Outlook: Corrective pullback might have run its course, bullish potential intact

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to reverse the early lost ground on Wednesday.
- A modest pullback in oil prices, dismal Canadian Retail Sales figures undermined the loonie.
- The emergence of some fresh buying around the USD remained supportive of the move up.
The USD/CAD pair extended this week's corrective slide from near two-month tops and edged lower during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. An extension of the recent bullish run in crude oil prices continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie and was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the major. The black gold remained well supported by the brightening fuel demand outlook and got an additional boost from continuously shrinking US crude supplies. Data released by the US Energy Information Administration showed a draw of 7.641 million barrels for the week ended June 18, marking the first straight week of fall in stockpiles.
That said, reports that the OPEC+ was planning to increase the output by 500,000 barrels per day when they meet next week kept a lid on any further gains for oil prices. Apart from this, disappointing Canadian macro data and the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar assisted the USD/CAD pair to stage a goodish bounce from mid-1.2200s. Statistics Canada reported that domestic Retail Sales fell by 5.7% in April, higher than the consensus estimate pointing to a 5% decline. On the other hand, the USD found some support after two Fed officials said that the high inflation would last longer than expected and upbeat US Manufacturing PMI print.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he expects the interest rate will need to increase in late 2022 as he is looking for growth of 7% in 2021 and inflation for the year to be 3.4%. It is fully appropriate to be planning to start the tapering process and anticipated first rate hike in late 2022, followed by two in 2023, Bostic added further. Adding to this, the Fed Governor Michelle Bowman indicated that the recovery in the labor market and spending on goods and services have contributed to the upward pressure on consumer prices. Moreover, the flash PMI prints pointed to the continuation of the impressive growth of the US economy in June.
This, to a larger extent, helped offset a pullback in the gauge for the services sector, which dropped to 64.8 from 70.4 in May. Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields turned out to be another factor that underpinned the USD. The pair finally settled around 50 pips off daily swing lows and edged higher through the Asian session on Thursday. Market participants now look forward to a slew of important US macro data for some impetus later during the early North American session. The US economic docket highlights the release of the final Q1 GDP print, Durable Goods Orders, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Goods Trade Balance figures for May.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the bullish territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. Hence, a subsequent move beyond an intermediate hurdle, near the 1.2355-60 region, en-route the 1.2400 mark, remains a distinct possibility. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the 1.2460 region, above which the pair is likely to surpass the monthly swing highs and aim to reclaim the key 1.2500 psychological mark for the first time since April 23.
On the flip side, the 1.2250 region now seems to have emerged as immediate support. Any subsequent slide might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.2200 mark. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards the 1.2140 region, which if broken decisively will negate the bullish bias. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 mark before eventually dropping to the 1.2035-30 horizontal support.
