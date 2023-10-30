USD/CAD Outlook: Corrective decline could be seen as buying opportunity and remain limited

Share:

USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow trading band just below a one-year high touched on Friday.

The fundamental backdrop favours bulls and supports prospects for further near-term gains.

Traders now seem reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting.

The USD/CAD pair consolidates last week's strong gains to the 1.3880 region, or a one-year high and oscillates in a narrow band through the early European session on Monday. Traders opt to move to the sidelines and now look to the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting before placing fresh directional bets. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to maintain the status quo for the second successive month. The markets, however, are still pricing in the possibility of one more rate hike by the end of this year in the wake of the US economic resilience and still sticky inflation.

The Commerce Department reported last Thursday that the US economy grew at a seasonally adjusted 4.9% annualized pace – the fastest in nearly two years – during the July-through-September period. Despite a variety of domestic and global headwinds, higher wages from a tight labour market helped to power consumer spending, which was responsible for the sharp rise in the GDP. Adding to this, the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) report showed that consumer spending rose more than anticipated, by 0.7%, and that monthly inflation accelerated in September. This, in turn, gives the Fed more headroom to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The outlook, meanwhile, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to act as a tailwind for the USD. Apart from this, a fresh leg down in Crude Oil prices is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and lending support to the USD/CAD pair. Worries that economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs will dent fuel demand turn out to be a key factor weighing on the black liquid amid the uncertainty over whether the Israel-Hamas war could disrupt oil supplies from the region. This comes on top of the Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem's dovish signal last week, indicating that interest rates may have peaked.

In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday, either from the US or Canada, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. Hence, any corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain cushioned.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, last week’s sustained move beyond the previous YTD peak, around the 1.3860 region, was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, validates the near-term constructive outlook for the USD/CAD pair. Some follow-through buying beyond the multi-month top, around the 1.3880 region touched on Friday, will reaffirm the positive bias. Spot prices might then surpass the 1.3900 mark and accelerate the momentum further towards the 2022 swing high, around the 1.3975-1.3980 region.

On the flip side, the 1.3830-1.3825 zone now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.3800 round figure. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.3740 horizontal zone, below which the USD/CAD pair could drop to the 1.3700 mark. The corrective decline could get extended towards the 1.3665-1.3660 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.