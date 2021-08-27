USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls looking to seize control near 1.2700, Powell’s speech awaited

USD/CAD gained strong positive traction on Thursday and was supported by a combination of factors.

Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a lift amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.

The market focus remains glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to catch fresh bids on Thursday and rally over 100 pips from sub-1.2600 levels. Crude oil prices snapped three consecutive days of the winning streak on the back of concerns that rising COVID-19 infections could dent fuel demand. This undermined the commodity-linked loonie and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair amid a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. Speculations that the Fed might still begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus in 2021 acted as a tailwind for the greenback.

The market expectations for an earlier move by the US central bank was further reinforced by comments from two Fed officials, suggesting a faster pace of reducing the massive asset purchases. Speaking to CNBC, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that he was sceptical that inflation would moderate and would want asset tapering to be completed by the first quarter of 2022. Adding to this, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said the strength of the US economy still puts the Fed on track to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases in October or soon after.

The readjustment of the likely timing for the Fed's tapering plan pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since August 12, around 1.375%. This helped offset softer US macro data and was seen as another factor that underpinned the USD. The second estimate of the US GDP showed that the economy expanded by a 6.6% annualized pace during the April-June quarter, slightly lower than 6.7% anticipated. Separately, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims rose to 353K in the week ending August 21 from the 349K previous.

Meanwhile, worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, along with a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan led to some weakness in the US equity markets. Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport, killing a number of civilians and at least 13 US troops. This extended additional support to the safe-haven greenback and remained supportive of the pair's strong overnight move up. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the momentum or find acceptance above the 1.2700 mark and edged lower during the Asian session on Friday.

Reviving safe-haven demand led to a pullback in the US bond yields and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD. Moreover, increasing concerns about the near-term supply disruption ahead of a potential hurricane forecast in the Gulf of Mexico, expected to hit on the weekend, provided a modest lift to oil prices. This, in turn, exerted some pressure on the major, though the downside seems cushioned ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Powell's remarks will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's monetary policy outlook and drive the USD in the near term. In the meantime, traders might take cues from the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – Core PCE Price Index.

Short-term technical outlook

Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been showing some resilience below the 1.2600 mark and the emergence of some buying ahead of the very important 200-day SMA favours bullish traders. However, the lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. From current levels, any subsequent strength beyond the 1.2700 mark is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.2740-45 region. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for a move beyond the 1.2800 mark, towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2830-35 region.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2650-45 region, below which the pair might accelerate the fall back towards the 1.2600 mark. The corrective pullback could further get extended and drag the pair towards the 1.2545 region (200-day SMA), which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Sustained weakness below now seems to pave the way for an extension of the recent sharp slide from mid-1.2900s, or the highest level since December 2020 touched last Friday.