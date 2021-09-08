USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls looking to seize control, await BoC before placing fresh bets

A combination of factors prompted aggressive short-covering around USD/CAD on Tuesday.

Rallying US bond yields, the risk-off impulse in the markets benefitted the safe-haven USD.

Lower oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive ahead of the BoC decision.

The USD/CAD pair witnessed an aggressive short-covering move on Tuesday and rallied around 135 pips intraday amid resurgent US dollar demand. A strong follow-through positive move in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the USD to recover further from one-month lows touched in reaction to dismal headline NFP print on Friday. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rose to 1.385%, or the highest level since mid-July amid expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank might still begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus in November, which, in turn, continued pushing the US bond yields higher.

Meanwhile, worries about slowing growth – amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases – dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This was evident from a modest pullback in the US equity markets, which was seen as another factor that benefitted the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, lower crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided an additional boost to the major. The black gold was weighed down by doubts about the outlook for the global fuel demand, clouded by the worsening Delta outbreak. The Canadian dollar was also pressured by speculations for a dovish narrative from the Bank of Canada (BoC), especially after an unexpected economic contraction last quarter.

The BoC is scheduled to announce its decision later during the North American session on Wednesday and is widely expected to leave monetary policy settings unchanged. The Canadian central bank will likely acknowledge a weaker-than-expected economic growth, albeit retain its forecast for the first-rate hike in H2 2022. In the absence of any post-meeting press conference, investors will closely scrutinize the rate statement for clues about the policy outlook. The decision comes in the midst of the final two weeks of a federal election campaign and is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus. That said, any significant change in the tone might still infuse some volatility and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong move up assisted the pair to break through a confluence hurdle near the 1.2580 region. The mentioned barrier comprised of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and a short-term descending trend-line. A subsequent strength beyond the 1.2600 mark, or the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2949-1.2494 latest leg down was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. The momentum, however, stalled near mid-1.2600s, just ahead of the 38.2% Fibo. level, which should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.

A convincing breakthrough will suggest that the recent corrective fall from YTD lows has run its course and set the stage for additional gains. The pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.2700 mark and climb further towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2720 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the next relevant resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibo. level, near the 1.2775 zone.

On the flip side, the 1.2600 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2580 confluence resistance breakpoint. This is followed by support near the 1.2555 zone, which if broken decisively will negate prospects for any further gains. The pair might then turn vulnerable to slide back towards the 1.2500 psychological mark before eventually dropping to strong horizontal support near the 1.2430 area.