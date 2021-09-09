USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls hold the upper hand ahead of BoC Governor Macklem's speech

- USD/CAD shot to over two-week tops on Wednesday amid sustained USD buying.
- The post-BoC pullback turned out to be short-lived and was quickly bought into.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/CAD pair built to the previous day's strong rally from the very important 200-day SMA support and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday. The momentum was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying, buoyed by expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. The market speculations were further fueled by data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed that the number of job openings reached a new record high in July.
The report also revealed a steady increase in the number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs, a sign of confidence in the labour market. This, in turn, suggested that a sharp slowdown in hiring in August was due to employers being unable to find workers rather than weak demand for labour. This, along with hawkish comments by New York Fed President John Williams and a softer risk tone, remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the safe-haven greenback.
In a video address to students at St. Lawrence University, Williams noted that substantial further progress standard was met for maximum employment goal and on the Fed's inflation goal. He further indicated that the US central bank remains on track to trim its massive asset purchases this year. Apart from this, worries about slowing global growth – amid the fast-spreading Delta variant, dented investors' appetite for riskier assets and benefitted safe-haven assets.
The intraday positive momentum got an additional boost after the Bank of Canada announced its monetary policy decision and left its monetary policy settings unchanged. That said, the Canadian central bank remained cautiously optimistic over the medium-term outlook, despite a surprise economic contraction in Q2 and worries about the resurgence in COVID-19 cases. This, along with a goodish pickup in crude oil prices, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie.
The pair retreated around 70 pips from over two-week tops and finally settled with only modest daily gains below the 1.2700 mark. The pullback, however, turned out to be short-lived and was bought into, allowing the pair to edge higher through the Asian session on Thursday. The USD remained supported by the risk-off impulse in the markets. This, along with a subdued action around oil prices, turned out to be a key factor that drove the pair higher for the third successive day.
Moving ahead, the market focus remains on the highly-anticipated ECB monetary policy decision. Apart from this, the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US, scheduled speeches from a host of Fed officials and the US bond yields might influence the USD. Traders might further take cues from oil price dynamics and the BoC Governor Tiff Macklem's comments to grab some meaningful opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
Looking at the technical picture, the pair was last seen hovering near the 50% Fibonacci level of the recent sharp pullback from YTD tops, around mid-1.2900s touched on August 20. Given the overnight move beyond the 1.2700 mark, the emergence of some dip-buying on Thursday favours bullish traders. The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, supports prospects for additional gains, back towards the overnight swing high, around the 1.2760-65 region. This is closely followed by the 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively should set the stage for a move beyond the 1.2800 mark, towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2825-30 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful dip below the 1.2700 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2670-65 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.2630 horizontal zone ahead of the 1.2600 round figure. The latter marks confluence support comprising of the 23.6% Fibo. level and the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. A convincing break below will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark with some intermediate support near mid-1.2500s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1800 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is edging higher towards 1.1850 ahead of the all-important ECB taper decision. The US dollar retreats despite the hawkish comments from Fed’s Kaplan. The risk-off mood could keep the further upside elusive in the currency pair.
GBP/USD remains guided toward 1.3750 amid broad USD strength
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3750, continuing its fall for the fourth consecutive day. The US dollar trades firmer amid hawkish Fedspeak and risk aversion market conditions. The sterling losses ground on BOE stance, Brexit chaos.
XAU/USD falls to near two-week lows, nears $1,780
Gold remains pressured for fourth consecutive day, extends downside break of the key technical support levels. Fed tapering woes, virus-led economic fears and stimulus chatters keep bears hopeful. ECB may curtail pandemic reliefs but statements are the key.
Shiba Inu price recovers after brutal sell-off, as SHIB eyes 28% advance
Shiba Inu price showed strength as it bounced off a crucial support level at $0.00000549. SHIB looks ready to advance roughly 28% from its current position. A decisive close below the $0.00000549 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
European Central Bank Preview: Taper on the table, but don’t get too excited about it
The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, September 9, and market participants are hoping for hints on tapering, although Christine Lagarde may disappoint them, retaining its cautious tone.