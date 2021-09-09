USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls hold the upper hand ahead of BoC Governor Macklem's speech

USD/CAD shot to over two-week tops on Wednesday amid sustained USD buying.

The post-BoC pullback turned out to be short-lived and was quickly bought into.

The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.

The USD/CAD pair built to the previous day's strong rally from the very important 200-day SMA support and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday. The momentum was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying, buoyed by expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. The market speculations were further fueled by data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed that the number of job openings reached a new record high in July.

The report also revealed a steady increase in the number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs, a sign of confidence in the labour market. This, in turn, suggested that a sharp slowdown in hiring in August was due to employers being unable to find workers rather than weak demand for labour. This, along with hawkish comments by New York Fed President John Williams and a softer risk tone, remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the safe-haven greenback.

In a video address to students at St. Lawrence University, Williams noted that substantial further progress standard was met for maximum employment goal and on the Fed's inflation goal. He further indicated that the US central bank remains on track to trim its massive asset purchases this year. Apart from this, worries about slowing global growth – amid the fast-spreading Delta variant, dented investors' appetite for riskier assets and benefitted safe-haven assets.

The intraday positive momentum got an additional boost after the Bank of Canada announced its monetary policy decision and left its monetary policy settings unchanged. That said, the Canadian central bank remained cautiously optimistic over the medium-term outlook, despite a surprise economic contraction in Q2 and worries about the resurgence in COVID-19 cases. This, along with a goodish pickup in crude oil prices, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie.

The pair retreated around 70 pips from over two-week tops and finally settled with only modest daily gains below the 1.2700 mark. The pullback, however, turned out to be short-lived and was bought into, allowing the pair to edge higher through the Asian session on Thursday. The USD remained supported by the risk-off impulse in the markets. This, along with a subdued action around oil prices, turned out to be a key factor that drove the pair higher for the third successive day.

Moving ahead, the market focus remains on the highly-anticipated ECB monetary policy decision. Apart from this, the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US, scheduled speeches from a host of Fed officials and the US bond yields might influence the USD. Traders might further take cues from oil price dynamics and the BoC Governor Tiff Macklem's comments to grab some meaningful opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

Looking at the technical picture, the pair was last seen hovering near the 50% Fibonacci level of the recent sharp pullback from YTD tops, around mid-1.2900s touched on August 20. Given the overnight move beyond the 1.2700 mark, the emergence of some dip-buying on Thursday favours bullish traders. The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, supports prospects for additional gains, back towards the overnight swing high, around the 1.2760-65 region. This is closely followed by the 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively should set the stage for a move beyond the 1.2800 mark, towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2825-30 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful dip below the 1.2700 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2670-65 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.2630 horizontal zone ahead of the 1.2600 round figure. The latter marks confluence support comprising of the 23.6% Fibo. level and the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. A convincing break below will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark with some intermediate support near mid-1.2500s.