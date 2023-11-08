USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls have the upper hand near weekly top, Fed Chair Powell’s speech in focus

- USD/CAD attracts buyers for the third straight day and touches a fresh weekly high on Wednesday.
- The recent slump in Oil prices continues to undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind for the pair.
- Revving bets for another rate hike by the Fed remains support ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
The USD/CAD pair gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday and climbs to the 1.3780-1.3785 region, or a fresh weekly high heading into the European session. The move up sums up to a rally of over 150 pips from a multi-week low, around the 1.3630-1.3625 region touched on Monday and is sponsored by a combination of factors. Crude Oil prices drop to the lowest in over three months in the wake of growing concerns over weaker demand in the world's top consumers – the United States (US) and China. This, in turn, continues to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying, acts as a tailwind for the major.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that US crude inventories surged 11.9 million barrels in the week to November 3. This comes on top of reports that Russia’s oil exports hit a near four-month high in the prior month and eases worries about tight global supplies. Furthermore, economic weakness in China – the world's top oil importer – turns out to be another factor dragging the black liquid lower. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is further weighed down by the fact that the Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem has indicated that rates may have peaked. The USD, on the other hand, draws support from reviving bets for another rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The US central bank last week noted that financial conditions may be tight enough already to control inflation. Investors took this as a sign that the Fed was done with its policy-tightening campaign. Adding to this, the softer US jobs report released on Friday pointed to easing labor market conditions and reaffirmed expectations that the Fed will not hike interest rates any further. That said, a slew of influential FOMC members this week struck a more hawkish tone and acknowledged the US economic resilience, fueling uncertainty over the future rate-hike path. Hence, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later today and on Thursday will be scrutinized closely for fresh cues about the next policy move.
The clarity on whether rates have reached their peak or there is a need to hike interest further to bring inflation back to the 2% target will play a key role in driving the USD demand in the near term. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent goodish rebound from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, validates the constructive outlook for the USD/CAD pair. Hence, some follow-through strength back towards reclaiming the 1.3800 mark, en route to the 1.3820 horizontal support breakpoint, looks like a distinct possibility. The momentum could get extended further and allow spot prices to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.3900 mark, with some intermediate resistance near the 1.3870 zone.
On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the 1.3755-1.3750 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.3720-1.3715 region. This is closely followed by the 1.3700 mark, below which the USD/CAD pair could slide back towards challenging the 50-day SMA support, currently pegged near the 1.3640-1.3635 region. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3630-1.3625 area, or a multi-week low, could drag spot prices below the 1.3600 mark, towards the October monthly swing low, around the 1.3555-1.3550 region. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
