A broad-based USD strength prompted some short-covering move around USD/CAD on Thursday.

The Fed taper talks, upbeat US macro data, pickup in the US bond yields all underpinned the USD.

Investors now look forward to monthly jobs reports from the US and Canada for a fresh impetus.

The USD/CAD pair gained some positive traction on Thursday and built on this week's bounce from the vicinity of the key 1.2000 psychological mark, or the lowest level since May 2015. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand, bolstered by signs that the US recovery is gathering pace. The already stronger greenback got an additional boost from upbeat US macro releases, which fueled speculations about a potential pullback of stimulus measures.

The ADP report showed that the US private-sector employers added 978K new jobs in May. This was well above consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 650K and marked the biggest increase since June 2020. Adding to this, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell more than anticipated, to 385K during the week ended May 28 from the 405K previous. Separately, the US ISM Services PMI also surpassed market expectations and touched another record high level of 64.0 in May.

The stronger US economic data raised concerns that the Fed may bring forward the timeline for tapering its bond purchases. This was evident from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided an additional boost to the greenback. Apart from this, a softer tone around the equity markets further underpinned the safe-haven USD. The combination of factors helped offset the recent bullish run in crude oil prices, which tend to benefit the commodity-linked loonie.

Nevertheless, the pair finally settled near the top end of its intraday trading range and edged higher during the Asian session on Friday. The pair was last seen hovering near one-week tops, comfortably above the 1.2100 mark as market participants now look forward to monthly jobs reports from the US and Canada. The US NFP report will be one of the most important pieces of economic data that would set the tone for the upcoming FOMC meeting later this month. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong move beyond the 1.2090-1.2100 resistance zone might have already set the stage for additional gains. A subsequent strength above the 1.2140 area will reinforce the positive outlook and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.2200 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards testing a strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.2075 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide back below the 1.2100 mark now seems to find decent support near the 1.2060-55 region. Sustained weakness below will negate prospects for any further recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark. Failure to defend the mentioned handle will set the stage for an extension of the recent downward trajectory towards testing May 2015 swing lows, around the 1.1920 region.