USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls defend 1.2600 pivotal support amid stronger USD/retreating oil prices

A combination of factors prompted some short-covering around USD/CAD on Tuesday.

Surging US bond yields, the risk-off impulse in the markets boosted the safe-haven USD.

A pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and contributed to the intraday move up.

The USD/CAD pair showed some resilience below the 1.2600 mark on Tuesday and staged a goodish intraday bounce from two-week lows, snapping five consecutive days of the losing streak. The US dollar continued drawing support from surging US Treasury bond yields and got an additional boost from a turnaround in the global risk sentiment. In fact, the key USD Index jumped to the highest level since November 2020 and was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the major. Apart from this, a sharp pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and contributed to the intraday recovery move.

The US bond yields have been rallying since the end of last week amid prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. It is worth recalling that the Fed hinted that it will soon begin tapering its asset purchases and the dot plot indicated policymakers' inclination to raise rates in 2022. The expectations were reinforced by comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, saying that the policy normalization can move faster than following the 2007 to 2009 crisis. This comes after Fed Governor Lael Brainard, New York Fed President John Williams and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans expressed comfort with the first phase of policy tightening on Monday.

Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell – testifying before the Senate Banking Committee – said that inflation is more concerning than earlier this year. This added to the upward pressure on the US bond yields, which along with deteriorating global risk sentiment further benefitted the safe-haven greenback. Investors remain worried about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group and the intensifying energy crisis in Europe and China. Apart from this, a sell-off in bond markets tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which was evident from the overnight slump in the US equities.

Apart from the risk-off impulse, a surprise build in US crude supplies prompted some profit-taking in the oil markets. US crude oil supply data from the American Petroleum Institute released on Tuesday showed a build of 4.127 million barrels for the week ending September 24. Investors now look forward to the official data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) to confirm the build, which would be the first increase in US inventories in eight weeks. Apart from this, speeches by major central bank chiefs at the ECB Forum on Central Banking will infuse volatility in the markets and provide a meaningful impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has struggled to find acceptance, or build on the recovery move beyond the 1.2700 mark. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength above the mentioned handle before confirming that the recent pullback from the vicinity of the 1.2900 mark has run its course. The pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 1.2760-65 intermediate hurdle before eventually aiming back to reclaim the 1.2800 round figure.

On the flip side, the 1.2600-1.2595 region might continue to protect the immediate downside. A convincing breakthrough would turn the pair vulnerable to challenge the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 1.2520 region. This is closely followed by the key 1.2500 psychological mark, which if broken decisively will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.2430-25 region ahead of the 1.2400 mark.