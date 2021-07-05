USD/CAD witnessed aggressive selling on Friday and erased a major part of its weekly gains.

The post-NFP USD profit-taking was seen as a key factor that contributed to the steep decline.

OPEC+ disagreement acted as a headwind for the loonie and helped regain traction on Monday.

The USD/CAD pair tumbled around 140 pips from near two-week tops touched on Friday and eroded a major part of its weekly gains. The recent strong bullish run in crude oil prices continued acting as a tailwind for the commodity-linked loonie and kept a lid on the early uptick. This, along with the post-NFP US dollar profit-taking, prompted aggressive selling around the major and contributed to the steep intraday decline.

The headline NFP print smashed expectations and showed that the US economy added 850K new jobs in June. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was revised higher to 583K from 559K reported earlier. Despite a welcome sign that the chronic labor shortages may finally be ending, an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate to 5.9% calmed fears of an earlier Fed rate hike and forced investors to lighten their USD long positions.

The pair, however, managed to find decent support just ahead of the 1.2300 mark and edged higher during the Asian session on Monday. Objections from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prevented an OPEC+ agreement to increase production by about 2 million barrels a day from August to December 2021 and to extend the remaining output cuts to the end of 2022. This has put the oil market in limbo and weighed on the Canadian dollar.

The development, to a larger extent, helped offset a subdued USD price action and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction. Hence, the key focus will remain on the next OPEC+ meeting scheduled on Monday. Given that the US markets are closed in observance of Independence Day, the oil price dynamics will continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's movement and allow traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent move up faltered near a descending trend-line resistance extending from YTD tops touched in January. The mentioned barrier is pegged near mid-1.2400s, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. In the meantime, the 100-day SMA, currently around the 1.2385 region, might act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 1.2400 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.2300 mark is likely to find decent support near the 1.2250 region. A convincing breakthrough will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders and prompt fresh technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the 1.2200 mark and test the next relevant support near the 1.2170-65 region. This is followed by the 1.2140-35 horizontal resistance breakpoint.