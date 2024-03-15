USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls could aim to reclaim 1.3600, look to US macro data for fresh impetus

- USD/CAD gains some positive traction for the second straight day amid a modest USD strength.
- The hotter US PPI fuelled hawkish Fed expectations and continues to act as a tailwind for the buck.
- Bullish Crude Oil prices could underpin the Loonie and keep a lid on any further gains for the pair.
- Traders now look to the US macro data for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting next week.
The USD/CAD pair builds on the previous day's strong move up and climbs to a one-and-half-week high, closer to mid-1.3500s during the early part of the European session on Friday. Crude Oil prices stand tall near the YTD peak in the wake of a sharp decline in US inventories, drone strikes on Russian refineries and a rise in energy demand forecasts. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a headwind for the currency pair. The downside, however, seems cushioned amid a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, bolstered by expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its higher for longer interest rates narrative to bring down inflation.
Ukraine's one of the most serious drone attacks against Russia's energy sector in recent months caused a fire at Rosneft's biggest refinery. Adding to this, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that US stockpiles unexpectedly shrank by about 1.5 million barrels in the week to March 8. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency raised its view on 2024 oil demand growth for a fourth time since November amid supply disruptions caused by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. This comes after OPEC+ members decided to extend the production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day through the second quarter and continue to lend support to Crude Oil prices.
That said, the hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) pointed to still sticky inflation and suggested that the Fed could delay interest rate cuts in the near term. This is expected to hamper economic activity and dent fuel demand, which, along with concerns about a slowdown in China, keeps a lid on any further gains for Crude Oil prices. Meanwhile, the markets are still pricing in a greater chance, around 60%, that the Fed will start cutting interest rates in June. Hence, the focus remains on the FOMC meeting starting next Tuesday. Investors will look for cues about the Fed's rate-cut path, which will drive the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus for the USD/CAD pair.
In the meantime, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets ahead of the US macro data. Friday's US economic docket features the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production and the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD demand. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to end the week on a positive note.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight positive move comes on the back of last week’s bounce from the lower end of a two-month-old upward-sloping channel and favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started gaining positive traction and suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. Hence, a subsequent strength back towards challenging the month peak, around the 1.3600 mark, looks like a distinct possibility. This is followed by the ascending trend-channel resistance, currently around the 1.3620 region, which if cleared decisively will mark a fresh breakout and pave the way for additional gains.
On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the 1.3530-1.3525 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.3500 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter will expose the aforementioned trend-channel support, near the 1.3435-1.3430 zone. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3420 aera, or the monthly low, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The USD/CAD pair might then slide below the 1.3400 round figure, towards the next relevant support near the 1.3370-1.3360 horizontal zone.
