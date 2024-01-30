USD/CAD Outlook: Break below 1.3400 will set the stage for deeper losses ahead of FOMC

- USD/CAD hangs near two-week low and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
- Middle East tensions lend support to Crude Oil prices and continue to underpin the Loonie.
- A modest USD uptick acts as a tailwind for the pair as traders now await the FOMC decision.
The USD/CAD pair oscillates in a narrow band through the early European session on Tuesday and consolidates its recent losses registered over the past three days, to the 1.3400 mark, or a two-week low. The US Dollar (USD) attracts some haven flows amid the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and stalls the overnight pullback from its highest level since December 13, which, in turn, lends some support to spot prices. A deadly drone attack on a US base in Jordan by Iran-backed militants killed three American soldiers, marking the first death of US service personnel in the region since the start of the Hamas-Israel war on October 7. Adding to this, reports suggest that President Joe Biden will authorise US military action that would begin in the next couple of days and come in waves against a range of targets.
Meanwhile, investors seem concerned that a direct US confrontation with Iran, which exported around 1.2-1.6 million barrels per day or 1-1.5% of Crude Oil through most of 2023, will adversely impact global supply. Furthermore, the recent attack on an oil tanker in the Red Sea fueled fears about supply disruptions from the region and act as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices. This, in turn, continues to underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and might keep a lid on any meaningful recovery for the USD/CAD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday for cues about the timing of when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin cutting rates. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the currency pair.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders on Tuesday will confront the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and JOLTS Job Openings data from the US. This, along with the broader risk sentiment and the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for a firm near-term direction.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent failure ahead of the mid-1.3500s constituted the formation of a bearish double-top on short-term charts. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction and are holding deep in the bearish territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the downside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the 1.3400 mark, which nears the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, before positioning for deeper losses. Spot prices might then accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the 1.3355 region before eventually dropping to sub-1.3300 levels.
On the flip side, the 1.3450 area is likely to act as an immediate hurdle and cap any attempted recovery. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the USD/CAD pair to reclaim the 1.3500 psychological mark. The momentum could get extended further towards retesting the double-top resistance near mid-1.3500s. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term negative bias and lift spot prices further towards the 1.3600 round-figure mark en route to the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3625-1.3630 supply zone.
