USD/CAD Outlook: Bears might pause near descending channel support, US GDP in focus

- A combination of factors prompted some aggressive selling around USD/CAD on Wednesday.
- Hawkish BoC decision, upbeat Canadian data, positive oil prices continued boosting the loonie.
- The post-FOMC USD slide dragged the pair to over three-year lows ahead of the US Q1 GDP.
The USD/CAD pair came under some heavy selling pressure on Wednesday and brokedown of its two-day-old consolidative trading range. The Canadian dollar got a minor lift following the release of upbeat domestic Retail Sales, which recorded a strong-than-expected growth of 4.8% in February. This comes on the back of last week's more hawkish BoC decision and a goodish pickup in crude oil prices, which continued acting as a tailwind for the commodity-linked loonie. Apart from this, a fresh leg down in the US dollar further contributed to the pair's overnight downfall.
The USD started losing ground after the Fed announced its latest monetary policy decision and refrained from giving any hint about QE tapering. As was widely anticipated, the Fed left its monetary policy settings unchanged and repeated that it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed to look through any transitory spikes in inflation and reiterated that substantial further progress is needed before talking about scaling back the massive bond purchases.
The USD bulls failed to gain any respite after US President Joe Biden – in his first speech to Congress – unveiled a $1.8 trillion stimulus package for families and education. Nevertheless, the pair dropped to the lowest level since February 2018 during the Asian session on Thursday, though lacked any strong follow-through selling. The pair now seems to have stabilised near the 1.2300 mark as investors now look forward to the release of the Advance US Q1 GDP report for a fresh directional impetus. The first estimate is expected to show that the world's largest economy expanded at a robust 6.5% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2021.
A surge in consumer spending, backed by an unprecedented government stimulus, is expected to have boosted growth during the first three months of 2021. That said, the market has been pricing in the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. Given the Fed's reassurance to maintain the current accommodative policy stance deeper into the economic recovery, mostly in-line GDP print might do little to lend any support to the greenback. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair remains to the downside.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair has been trending lower along a downward sloping channel over the past four months or so. This points to a well-established bearish trend and supports prospects for further weakness. Hence, a subsequent fall towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently around mid-1.2200s, looks a distinct possibility. That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory and warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders, suggesting that the pair is more likely to stall the downward trajectory near the mentioned support.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the previous YTD lows, around the 1.2365 region ahead of the 1.2400 mark. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and assist the pair to reclaim the key 1.2500 psychological mark, with some intermediate hurdle near the 1.2455-60 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
