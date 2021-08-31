USD/CAD Outlook: Bears challenge ascending trend-line, Canadian GDP in focus

- USD/CAD remained depressed near two-week lows amid sustained USD selling bias.
- Uncertainty over the Fed’s next move and the risk-on mood weighed on the greenback.
- Investors eye Canadian GDP report and US data for some short-term trading impetus.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower during the Asian session on Tuesday and was last seen hovering near two-week lows touched in the previous day. Fading hopes for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the major. During the highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of the downside risks posed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Powell also reassured the markets that the Fed is in no hurry to raise interest rates.
The repricing of the likely timing of the Fed's move to tighten its monetary policy led to some follow-through decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, further weighed on the safe-haven greenback. Conversely, the recent bullish run in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and contributed to the weaker tone surrounding the major. Oil prices remained supported by concerns about the near-term disruption caused by an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.
Market participants now look forward to the economic docket, highlighting the release of the Canadian GDP report. Statistics Canada will release monthly GDP figures for June and the annualized quarterly growth rate, making this more significant data. From the US, the releases of Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index might influence the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics might also produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major. The key focus, however, will remain on the US monthly jobs report (NFP), scheduled for release on Friday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair was last seen flirting with a short-term ascending trend-line support extending from late-June swing lows. This is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.2540 region, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling below the 1.2485-75 area would pave the way for a slide towards the next relevant support near the 1.2440-30 horizontal support.
On the flip side, the 1.2625-35 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. A sustained strength beyond should allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.2700 mark. Acceptance above the mentioned handle will reaffirm the ascending trend-line support and prompt some short-covering move. The pair might then climb further towards the 1.2745-50 supply zone en-route the 1.2780-85 intermediate hurdle and the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the recent daily closing highs, around the 1.2830 zone.
