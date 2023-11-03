Share:

USD/CAD languishes near a one-and-half-week low and is pressured by a combination of factors.

An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and weighs on the pair amid sustained USD selling.

Traders now look to the key jobs report from the US and Canada for a fresh directional impetus.

The USD/CAD pair attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to the 1.3760 area and touches a fresh one-and-half-week low, around the 1.3730 region heading into the European session on Friday. Crude Oil prices edge higher for the second straight day and look to build on the previous day's goodish rebound from over a two-month low. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias, exerts some pressure on the major.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, addressing the press after the anticipated decision to leave rates unchanged, acknowledged that financial conditions have tightened enough in recent months to control inflation. The markets took this as a sign that the US central bank will not hike interest rates any further and start cutting rates in June 2024. This is reinforced by the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a positive risk tone, continues to weigh on the Greenback.

The downside for the USD/CAD pair, however, seems cushioned as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the closely-watched monthly employment details from the US and Canada, due for release later during the early North American session. The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's next policy move, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair.

Any positive surprise will fuel speculations for one more Fed rate hike move in December 2023 or January 2024 and provide a goodish lift to the USD. In contrast, even a slight disappointment, in particular from Average Hourly Earnings, will reaffirm expectations that the Fed is done raising interest rates and weigh on the Greenback. Meanwhile, the market reaction to the Canadian jobs data is likely to be limited as the Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem has already indicated that rates may have peaked.

Furthermore, the fuel demand outlook for China – the world's top crude importer – remains clouded, which should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the Crude Oil prices. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has topped out and positioning for an extension of the pullback from the 1.3900 mark, or a one-year high touched on Wednesday.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair is currently placed near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent leg-up witnessed over the past month or so. Some follow-through selling will expose the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3685 region, below which the corrective fall could get extended towards the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently around the 1.3630 region. This is followed by the 1.3600 round figure and October monthly swing low, around the 1.3555-1.3550 region, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3770-1.3775 region, now seems to act as an immediate barrier ahead of the 1.3800 mark and the 1.3820 area, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. A sustained strength beyond the latter should allow the USD/CAD pair to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.3900 mark, with some intermediate resistance near the 1.3870 zone.