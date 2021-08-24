USD/CAD Outlook: 1.2600 mark holds the key for bulls amid extremely oversold RSI

- A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around USD/CAD on Monday.
- Easing tapering fears, the risk-on impulse weighed heavily on the safe-haven USD.
- A solid rebound in oil prices underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair extended Friday's sharp retracement slide from YTD tops, around mid-1.2900s and witnessed aggressive selling on the first day of a new trading week. Crude oil prices rallied more than 5% from three-month lows and provided a strong boost to the commodity-linked loonie. On the other hand, speculations over a possible delay in the Fed's taper plans, along with the risk-on impulse in the market, weighed heavily on the safe-haven US dollar.
Worries about the continuing spread of COVID-19 forced investors to push back their expectations about the likely timing of when the Fed will begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus. The market concerns were further fueled by disappointing US PMI prints, which showed that the gauge for the manufacturing and services sector dropped to 61.2 and 55.2, respectively, in August. This, in turn, further contributed to the pair's steep decline of nearly 200 pips.
The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and edged lower for the third successive day during the Asian session on Tuesday. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the second-tier releases of New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index. The data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus and the focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range near 200-hour SMA. This is closely followed by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the recent strong move up from the 1.2425-20 area. The mentioned support, around the 1.2625-20 region might act as immediate strong support amid extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts.
Meanwhile, the technical setup makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before positioning for any further decline. Hence, a move back above the 1.2660 area, en-route the 50% Fibo. level near the 1.2685 region, looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2700 mark might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair back towards the 38.2% Fibo. level, around mid-1.2700s.
On the flip side, sustained weakness below the 1.2625-20 support zone (61.8% Fibo. level), leading to a subsequent break through the 1.2600 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to slide back towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark, with some intermediate support near the 1.2545 region.
