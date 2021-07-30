USD/CAD Outlook: 1.2400 mark holds the key for bulls, Canadian GDP/US macro data eyed

A combination of factors dragged USD/CAD lower for the second straight session on Thursday.

COVID-19 jitters helped revive demand for the safe-haven USD and limit any further losses.

Investors now eye Canadian GDP, US Core PCE Price Index for some short-term trading impetus.

The USD/CAD pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The downward trajectory dragged the pair to over two-week lows and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks on Wednesday continued weighing on the US dollar, which was further pressured by a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment and dismal US macro data. During the post-meeting press conference, Powell emphasised that they were some ways away from substantial progress on jobs. Powell was also cautious about tapering and said that it will take a few more meetings before the Fed starts slowing its massive monetary support.

Meanwhile, the market fears over the impact of China's regulatory crackdown on various sectors eased after authorities held a call with executives from global investors on Wednesday. According to people familiar with the matter, the hastily arranged call was to reassure the groups that the education policies were not intended to hurt companies in other industries. The news boosted investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that weighed on the perceived safe-haven greenback. Bulls failed to gain any respite following the disappointing release of the US macro data – the Advance second-quarter S GDP report and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.

The first estimate showed that the world's largest economy expanded by 6.5% annualized pace during the April-June period, well short of consensus estimates pointing to a growth of 8.5%. Adding to this, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell less than anticipated to 400K during the week ended July 23 as against the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 424K. The data reaffirmed speculations that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy stance for a longer period and continued acting as a headwind for the buck. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie. This, in turn, exerted some additional downward pressure on the major and contributed to the overnight decline to the lowest level since July 14.

That said, concerns about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus helped ease the bearish pressure surrounding the traditional safe-haven greenback. Investors also seem worried that a resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally could derail the global economic recovery and slow fuel demand, which prompted some profit-taking around oil prices. The combination of factors assisted the pair to gain some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday. Market participants now look forward to the release of monthly Canadian GDP print for some impetus later during the early North American session. Traders will further take cues from the US Core PCE Price Index to grab some opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent sharp pullback from levels beyond the 1.2800 mark, or multi-month tops stalled just ahead of the 1.2425-20 horizontal support. This is closely followed by the 1.2400 mark, or the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2007-1.2808 strong move up. A convincing break below will indicate that the recent strong rebound from the lowest level since May 2015 has run its course and prompt some fresh selling. The pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 1.2370-65 intermediate support en-route the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2320-15 zone. Some follow-through selling below the 1.2300 mark should pave the way for the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend.

On the flip side, any further positive move now seems to confront stiff resistance near the key 1.2500 psychological mark. This coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level and is closely followed by a horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.2525-30 region. A sustained move beyond might assist the pair to make a fresh attempt to challenge the 1.2600 confluence. The latter comprises of 200-day SMA and the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders.