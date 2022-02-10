USD/CAD oscillates near key support zone

USD/CAD traded lower yesterday, hit support at 1.2665, and then traded in a consolidative manner slightly above it. Although the pair shows signs of a possible negative reversal, we prefer to wait for a break below 1.2648, the low of February 2nd, before we get confident on that front.
Such a break will confirm a forthcoming lower low on both the 4-hour and daily charts and may see scope for declines towards the low January 26th, at 1.2560. If the bears are not willing to stop there, then a break lower could carry more bearish implications, perhaps setting the stage for extensions towards the 1.2453 zone, which provided support between January 13th and 20th.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies below 50 and points down, while the MACD runs below both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect downside speed and support the notion for further declines in this exchange rate.
We will abandon the bearish case if we see a clear rebound back above the 1.2720 zone, marked by the peak of February 8th. This will confirm a short-term higher high on the 4-hour chart and may initially pave the way towards the peak of February 4th, at 1.2785. Slightly higher, we have the 1.2813 or 1.2835 zones, marked by the highs of January 6th and December 29th, respectively, and if the bulls are not willing to stop there either, then we could see them climbing all the way to the 1.2918 territory, marked by an intraday swing high formed on December 22nd.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.82% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
