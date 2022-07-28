USDCAD seems to be forming a long-term correction wave (4) of the intermediate degree, which is part of the global downward impulse –– of the primary degree.
Perhaps the correction wave (4) is a side wave consisting of minor waves W-X-Y-X-Z. Most likely, the W-X-Y-X sub-waves have already been fully built. Not so long ago, the second intervening wave X was completed, and now the price is rising in the final wave Z, taking the form of a minute double zigzag.
The growth rate in the minor wave Z is possible to 1.332. At that level, wave Z will be at 100% of previous actionary wave Y.
Then, after reaching the specified price level, a market reversal is possible and the beginning of a decline in a bearish impulse (5).
According to an alternative option, the formation of an intermediate corrective wave (4) could be fully completed. Therefore, let's assume that the first sub-waves of the descending intermediate impulse (5) are being formed.
It is possible that impulse 1 and bullish correction 2 have been fuly completed today, and now we see a decline in the minor wave 3.
The target for bears is at the support level of 1.230, this level is located on the red line drawn through the ends of the descending waves –– and X. At the level of 1.230, a market reversal may occur and the formation of a minor correction 4 may begin.
An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
