The current USDCAD timeframe shows the internal structure of the long-term correction wave (4) of the intermediate degree, which is part of the global downward impulse Ⓒ of the primary degree.
It is likely that the correction wave (4) is a sideways wave consisting of minor waves W-X-Y-X-Z. Most likely, the sub-waves W-X-Y-X have already been fully built. Not so long ago, the second intervening wave X was completed, and now the price is rising in the final wave Z, taking the form of a minute double zigzag.
The pair may rise in the minor wave Z to 1.332. At that level, wave Z will be at 100% of previous actionary wave Y.
Then, after reaching the specified price level, we could see a market reversal and the beginning of a decline in bearish impulse (5).
According to the alternative, the formation of the intermediate correction wave (4) could be fully completed. Therefore, let's assume that the first sub-waves of the descending intermediate impulse (5) are formed.
It is possible that impulse 1 and bullish correction 2 have been fully completed today, and now we see a decline in the minor wave 3.
The target for bears is at 1.229. This is the previous minimum. Upon reaching this level, a small corrective rise is expected within the bullish correction 4.
An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
