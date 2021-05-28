EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD topped exactly at the ascending 11 month trend line which is at 1.2250/60. Shorts offered up to 80 pips profit on the slide to first support at 1.2180/70. We bottomed exactly here.

USDCAD establishes a 100 pip consolidation range from 1.2045/35 up to 1.2135/45.

GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months. We held a range of 150 pips for 2 weeks. Same levels apply for today.

Daily analysis

EURUSD shorts at resistance at 1.2250/60 work on the slide to first support at 1.2180/70. We bottomed exactly here. A buying opportunity at 1.2140/30 today, stop below 1.2120. A break lower targets 1.2095/90 & 1.2060/50.

Minor resistance at 1.2205/15. Important resistance again at 1.2250/60. Stop above 1.2280. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.2310/15 & the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.

USDCAD meets minor resistance at 1.2135/45. Strong resistance at 1.2180/90. Shorts need stops above 10 month trend line resistance at 1.2200/10. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 1.2255 then 1.2270/80.trades sideways to ease oversold conditions, holding minor resistance at 1.2090/1.2100. Above 1.2110.

1 week trend line support at 1.2045/35 then 10 year 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30. A break below 1.2010 today risks a slide to to 1.1950/30, perhaps as far as 1.180/70.

GBPCAD holding first resistance at 1.7150/60 all this week. Further gains can target 1.7240/60.

The pair held minor support at 1.7035/25 perfectly last week & again all this week, but below 1.7000 can retest 1.6955/45. Below here can retest 1.6875/65 lows. A break lower however targets 1.6825/15.

