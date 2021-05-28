EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD topped exactly at the ascending 11 month trend line which is at 1.2250/60. Shorts offered up to 80 pips profit on the slide to first support at 1.2180/70. We bottomed exactly here.
USDCAD establishes a 100 pip consolidation range from 1.2045/35 up to 1.2135/45.
GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months. We held a range of 150 pips for 2 weeks. Same levels apply for today.
Daily analysis
EURUSD shorts at resistance at 1.2250/60 work on the slide to first support at 1.2180/70. We bottomed exactly here. A buying opportunity at 1.2140/30 today, stop below 1.2120. A break lower targets 1.2095/90 & 1.2060/50.
Minor resistance at 1.2205/15. Important resistance again at 1.2250/60. Stop above 1.2280. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.2310/15 & the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.
USDCAD meets minor resistance at 1.2135/45. Strong resistance at 1.2180/90. Shorts need stops above 10 month trend line resistance at 1.2200/10. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 1.2255 then 1.2270/80.trades sideways to ease oversold conditions, holding minor resistance at 1.2090/1.2100. Above 1.2110.
1 week trend line support at 1.2045/35 then 10 year 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30. A break below 1.2010 today risks a slide to to 1.1950/30, perhaps as far as 1.180/70.
GBPCAD holding first resistance at 1.7150/60 all this week. Further gains can target 1.7240/60.
The pair held minor support at 1.7035/25 perfectly last week & again all this week, but below 1.7000 can retest 1.6955/45. Below here can retest 1.6875/65 lows. A break lower however targets 1.6825/15.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
