AUDUSD holding first support at 7540/20 keeps us in a 2-month bull trend initially targeting 7630/40.
Longs at 7540/20 stop below 7500. Just be aware that there is minor support at 7460/50 - a break below 7435 is a sell signal.
EURUSD continues lower as expected to test support at 1.0960/50. A break lower is a sell signal targeting important 5-year trend line support at 1.0850/20. Longs need stops below 1.0780.
Very minor resistance at 1.1000/10 - shorts need stops above 1.1030. Strong resistance at 1.1140/60. Shorts need stops above 1.1185 today!! A break higher is a buy signal targeting very strong resistance at 1.1230/50. Shorts need stops above 1.1270.
USDCAD may be about to test the 500-week moving average at 1.2440/10. Should be worth trying longs with stop below 1.2370.
First resistance again at 1.2530/50. Shorts need stops above 1.2565. A break higher targets a sell opportunity at 1.2600/20. Shorts need stops above 1.2640.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
