AUDUSD holding first support at 7540/20 keeps us in a 2-month bull trend initially targeting 7630/40.

Longs at 7540/20 stop below 7500. Just be aware that there is minor support at 7460/50 - a break below 7435 is a sell signal.

EURUSD continues lower as expected to test support at 1.0960/50. A break lower is a sell signal targeting important 5-year trend line support at 1.0850/20. Longs need stops below 1.0780.

Very minor resistance at 1.1000/10 - shorts need stops above 1.1030. Strong resistance at 1.1140/60. Shorts need stops above 1.1185 today!! A break higher is a buy signal targeting very strong resistance at 1.1230/50. Shorts need stops above 1.1270.

USDCAD may be about to test the 500-week moving average at 1.2440/10. Should be worth trying longs with stop below 1.2370.

First resistance again at 1.2530/50. Shorts need stops above 1.2565. A break higher targets a sell opportunity at 1.2600/20. Shorts need stops above 1.2640.