- USD/CAD bears protect the 23.6% Fibo of the 2019 range.
- Central banks divergence remains a driving force, but trade wars throw a spanner in the works.
This was the week:
Following a series of solid data from the US, concerns over global growth and trade wars, the Federal Reserve, (Fed), was the key focus with a majority of the market looking for the Fed to move into a new easing cycle, ushered in by persuasion from a soft dollar policy at the US administration and a deteriorating outlook for the US economy. However, that was not what was delivered by the Fed and, in many respects, the outcome was somewhat more hawkish than dovish. This sent the Greenback on a tear but left a few questions unanswered. Then, at a flick of a switch, things turned around the following day on US President Trump 's surprise announcements of fresh tariffs for Chinese imports. Subsequently, USD/CAD was whipsawed between 1.3105 and the 1.3260s over the events.
However, against this backdrop are the makings of a return to the carry trade with the likes of the RBA, RBNZ and the ECB all signalling for lower rates which could be a supporting factor for CAD should the BoC remain steadfast on its neutral policy stance despite the risks of a turndown in global growth - Indeed, the Canadian Gross Domestic Product, (GDP), data was solid. Ending the week, USD/CAD was sold off at the 23.6% Fibo despite a robust Nonfarm Payrolls report. Markets are now on alert as to how the Chinese will retaliate but judging by the market chatter, Trump may not be playing the right cards at this stage in the proceedings which leaves risk on a knife's edge for coming sessions.
Key CAD events:
The GDP report was never likely to be a market mover around the Fed and US jobs numbers, but the report will leave a supportive pillar under the Loonie. Real GDP grew 0.2% in May, overshooting the 0.1% print expected by consensus. "These results provide further evidence that Canada is on the mend after slowing down over 2018Q4-2019Q1. Even if we assume GDP was flat in June, GDP growth will peg in at about 3% annualized in the second quarter, meaning that Canada likely outpaced the United States (which printed just +2.1% growth in the three months to June) for the first time in eight quarters," analyst at National Bank of Canada argued.
Looking ahead to next week, eyes will be on Canad's job growth. Job growth is forecast to rebound with a muted 10k increase in July driven by a recovery in the goods-producing sector. "This should leave the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.5%, while wage growth for permanent employees is forecast to tick higher to 3.8% y/y as favourable base-effects are partially offset by mean reversion following the largest one-month increase since 2004," an analyst at TD Securities explained.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Aug 01
|13:30
|
|
50.2
|
49.5
|
49.2
|Friday, Aug 02
|12:30
|
CAD Exports
|
|
$50.31B
|
$51.50B
|
$53.00B Revised from $53.11B
|12:30
|
|
$0.14B
|
$-0.30B
|
$0.56B Revised from $0.76B
|12:30
|
CAD Imports
|
|
$50.17B
|
$51.80B
|
$52.43B Revised from $52.34B
|Monday, Aug 05
|24h
|
|
|
|
|Wednesday, Aug 07
|14:00
|
|
|
55.0
|
52.4
|14:00
|
|
|
|
53.7
|Thursday, Aug 08
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-0.1%
|Friday, Aug 09
|12:15
|
|
|
210.0K
|
245.7K
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
-13.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
65.7%
|
65.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
10.0K
|
-2.2K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
5.5%
|
5.5%
Key U.S. events:
Nonfarm Payrolls were somewhat overshadowed by the prior events the week, but they arrived in line with expectations with a little in the detail for everyone, supporting the Dollar. Nonfarm payrolls were posting a 164k gain in July as wage growth remains a non-issue for inflation.
The focus was elsewhere though, and the Fed's hawkishness, cutting by just 25bp and not signalling for more, was quickly back-handed by Trump's decision to slap additional tariffs on Chinese imports and leaves the September Fed decision firmly under the spotlight with expectations of additional rate cuts. There is a theory that Trump's move was directly related to his frustrations with the Fed as much as with Xi for not playing ball by the US presidents rules. Trump tweeted that the US administration will impose an additional 10% tariff on the remaining $300 bln of Chinese imports to the US starting Sept 1. This was a complete surprise to the markets sent the US 10-year yields down a whopping 4% on the knee jerk.
Breaking: Trump to impose additional 10% tariff on remaining $300 bln of Chinese imports to US starting Sept 1
As for the Fed, it will be now very interesting to head from Fed speakers in the week ahead which are likely to cause some stir depending on what they say about trade wars and policy going forward.
"Following Chair Powell's non-committal guidance at the press conference, we expect voters Bullard and Evans to make the case for the doves at the FOMC. Both have argued for 50bp in cuts to support the economy this year, but the recent escalation in trade talks between the US and China has raised the stakes further," analysts at TD Securities exlained.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Friday, Aug 02
|12:30
|
USD Nonfarm Payrolls
|
|
164K
|
164K
|
193K Revised from 224K
|12:30
|
|
34.3
|
34.4
|
34.4
|12:30
|
|
3.2%
|
3.1%
|
3.1%
|13:45
|
|
43.5
|
|
50.0
|14:00
|
|
0.6%
|
0.8%
|
-1.3% Revised from -0.7%
|14:00
|
|
98.4
|
98.5
|
98.2 Revised from 98.4
|17:00
|
|
770
|
|
776
|19:30
|
|
387.3K
|
|
397.9K
|19:30
|
|
$254.4K
|
|
$251.2K
|19:30
|
|
$62.5K
|
|
$54.4K
|Monday, Aug 05
|13:45
|
|
|
51.6
|
51.6
|13:45
|
|
|
52.2
|
52.2
|14:00
|
|
|
55.5
|
55.1
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.07%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.035%
|18:00
|
|
|
|
|19:30
|
|
|
16.9M
|
17.3M
|Tuesday, Aug 06
|12:55
|
|
|
|
1%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|14:00
|
|
|
7.268M
|
7.323M
|n/a
|
|
|
|
56.6
|16:00
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.857%
|20:30
|
|
|
|
-6.024M
|Wednesday, Aug 07
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-1.4%
|14:30
|
|
|
-6.280M
|
-8.496M
|19:00
|
|
|
$17.15B
|
$17.09B
|Thursday, Aug 08
|12:30
|
|
|
211.845K
|
211.500K
|12:30
|
|
|
214K
|
215K
|12:30
|
|
|
1.696M
|
1.699M
|14:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|14:30
|
|
|
50B
|
65B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.08%
|Friday, Aug 09
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.3%
|
2.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.3%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
770
|19:30
|
|
|
|
387.3K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$254.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$62.5K
USD/CAD Technical Analysis
The price broke the 200-week moving average both ways last week but was capped on the upside by a 38.2% FiBo in the 1.3260s, and opened and closed bullishly between 1.3200 and 1.3160 in the weekly candle. Bulls can look to hold above the 1.32 figure with eye son the 38.20% target again for the week ahead on risk-off flows and shaky grounds for the price of oil that weighs on the Loonie.
USD/CAD Forecast Poll
The FXStreet forex poll of experts is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts and shows a neutral bias.
