The cost of comfort for Canada and the USA is looking for help, from Central Banks with both countries raising interest rates to counter staggering inflation. Federal Chairman Powell downgraded GDP for 2022 from 4% to 2%, fed announced 6 more rate increases for the remainder of 2022. Canda inflation continues to rise for the month of February, and monetary policymakers counter by raising interest rates with a goal of 2% inflation by end of 2022, February inflation rate 5.7% for Canada, USA inflation rate was staggering 7.5%, Federal target 4.3% inflation rate by end of 2022 for the USA.

CAD Inflation Chart

USA exports rose to 152.7 in February compared to 148.2 in January, agricultural exports rose 3 percent, cotton, soybeans, corn saw an increase in prices. Canda exports keep increasing to 138.3, both countries are showing strength not much weakness.

Currency battle

USD/CAD, both pairs give and take it back, with strong trends in a ranged battle. Strength to weakness, when one pair vs another has strength over weakness, parabolic moves can happen, but when both pairs economy are thriving, we can have a nice range. Chart below, showing daily time frame with a nice range price from 1.29 to 1.22 from August of 2021 to 2022, For month of March USD/CAD has been bearish with any rally, base, drop set ups waiting for trigger to short.

Chart below, red line is USD, torques is Canada, these two lines showing, which pair has strength compared to weakness. when either USD or Cad, reaches low of 34.000 we get a bounce, which should be expected since both pairs have shown strength in a thriving economy, also when strength levels 76.000, strength cools and Cad starts bullish upward moves. These movements can be seen since August of 2021 in daily chart.

Last week, USD/CAD was bearish, I'm looking for bullish moves for USD/CAD for this coming week of March 22. 2022 Buy zones areas 1.2570 to o opening weekly price, 1.2603 area.