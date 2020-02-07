Technical break on Monday propelled USD/Cad higher.

Improving US statistics aided and BOC caution reinforced the move.

Pending statistics to highlight the US advantage.

The USD/CAD broke resistance on the 60 minute chart at 1.3250 and then surmounted the upper limit of the two-week channel at 1.3265 on Monday and moved swiftly into a new range between 1.3275 and 1.3300 where it remained for the rest of the week.

Resistance was less obvious on the daily chart as it was between the top on Friday at 1.3253 and the close at 1.3236.

Several fundamental factors prepared the way for the US dollar’s lunge higher. In the background was the lingering impact of the dovish Bank of Canada economic assessment on January 22nd which noted that the governors expected weaker growth ahead and removed from the bank statement the assertion that the current rate was appropriate that had been used since April of last year. The USD/CAD had opened at 1.3065 but closed at 1.3134 that day.

American statistics also helped build and keep a base for the dollar as did safe haven additions from the China viral crisis. .

Manufacturing PMI on Monday surprised by rising into a modest expansion for the first time in six months and services PMI on Wednesday increased more than expected with the new orders index for both surveys improving. Friday’s NFP cemented the picture that excepting restraints from the the China health crisis the US economy is good and improving health.

Canadian statistics, February 3-7

Purchasing managers’ indexes from Markit Economics of London are not as well-known as the Ivey Survey in Canada or the Institute for Supply Management in the US but they have been providing accurate reading on both economies for about five years.

Manufacturing PMI for January on Monday was 50.6 better than the 49.6 forecast and December’s 50.4 reading. It was the fifth straight month of expansion since August’s dip to 49.1.

Friday’s Canadian January employment report had good headline numbers, jobs grew by 34,500, more than twice the 15,000 prediction, the unemployment rate dropped to 5.5% from 5.6% and average hourly wages rose 4.43% from 3.84% in December. However revisions to the December erased the initial 35,200 gain and produced a loss of 2,800.

The Ivey PMI for January came in substantially stronger than expected at 57.3, up from 51.9 in December and the 53.3 prediction.

US Statistics, February 3-7

US manufacturing unexpectedly returned to positive territory In January with ISM reporting 50.9 on a 48.5 forecast and December’s 47.8 result. It was the first expansionary since August. New orders jumped to 52 from 47, their first positive since July. Employment rose to 46.5 from 45.2.

Markit reported 51.9 for its January PMI its lowest reading since October’s 51.3, but unlike ISM this series never dipped below 50 into contraction.

Wednesday’s ADP employment for January at 291,000 almost doubled the 156,000 forecast and following Decembers 199,000 set the stage for the NFP report on Friday.

Services PMI for January from the Institute for Supply Management was 0.5 points better than predicted at 55.5. New orders rose less than expected to 56.2 from 55.3 and employment fell to 53.1 from 54.8.

Initial jobless claims on Thursday dropped to 202,000 in the last week of January bringing the 4-week moving average down to 211,750, near its half century low.

The government’s Employment Situation Report for January followed through on the ADP figures as the economy created 225,000 positions, far more than the 160,000 estimate. Annual wages rose to 3.1% and December was revised up to 3% from 2.9%, stretching the runoff 3% or higher months to 18. The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% as more people sought work also reflected in the labor force participation rate which rose to 63.4% the highest level since June 2013.

Statistics conclusion

The US economy appears to be rebounding from the long trade dispute with China faster and with more success in employment and GDP than its northern neighbor. Though the China virus crisis will likely have an impact on both economies the US with its vast internal market and less resource dependence is better situated to ride out any disruption.

As we discussed last week the US edge in statistics this week provided the dollar with firm support.

Canadian and US statistics February 10-14

Canadian statistics are sparse in the week ahead and the US entries are likely to provide the dollar with additional energy.

Canadian Housing starts for January on Monday begins and ends the week. Starts have declined in the second half of the year and slippage in the housing market has been mentioned by the Bank of Canada. They are expected to be 210,000 on the year. The December reading of 197.3000 was the first below 200,000 since last May.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee with the Fed’s Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress and on Wednesday before the Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. While these are not policy events the Chairman’s will likely tout the positive direction of the US economy especially after the January NFP report.

Thursday’s initial jobless claims and CPI reports will give evidence that the US economy is creating large numbers of jobs without exciting wage or consumer inflation.

Friday’s retail sales figures for January with steady growth of 0.3% overall, 0.4% in the control group and 0.4% ex autos should give additional proof that the US consumer remains enlivened by the excellent labor market. The preliminary consumer sentiment number from the Michigan Survey expected to be 99.7 will back up the active consumption scenario.

Statistics conclusion

Between the scarcity of Canadian information, the positive testimony of Jerome Powell and the likely good results in retail sales, jobless claims and CPI, the US economy will receive more good notices this week adding to the upward pressure on the US dollar.

USD/CAD technical outlook

As noted in the open above the main event this week was the run higher on Monday that broke resistance at 1.3250 and the top boundary of the upward channel at 1.3270 freeing the USD/CAD to return to the range when it was before the late December fall last year.

The decisive turn in the 21-day moving average two weeks ago was confirmed by the 100-day average. The break of the 200-day average at 1.3230 in Monday's run is further indication that the month-long drop in the USD/CAD is finished.

Resistance begins with a weak line at 1.3325 just above Friday's top from the highs in November and early December last year followed by another weak line at 1.3350 from separated tops in August, September and October. Next and stronger is at 1.3400 which served as both a top and bottom on many days from March through June. The area between 1.3400 and 1.3500 was traversed almost continually from late April to early June and will absorb most technical penetration.Above that is a strong line at 1.3500 and a weak one at 1.3550.

Support has become both less pertinent in the near term with the move higher and more secure if again challenged. The lines at 1.3200, 1.3150 and 1.3100 were established prior to December and are moderate to strong. The weak lines are 1.3025 and 1.2950 are from the December plunge and are more markers than support.

USD/CAD sentiment poll

US dollar sentiments continued to improve in the short term this week but remain doubtful over time.

The one week view has the same bullish rate 54%, a lower bearish one at 31% versus 38% and a higher neutral at 15% to 8%, but the forecast is substantially higher at 1.3133 from 1.3245.

The one month view sees a topside fail with bullish dropping to 22% from 26%, bearish identical at 61% and neutral a bit stronger at 1&5 over 13%. Despite the gain in the one week view the forecast falters to 1.3233.

The one quarter view continues the negative opinion. Bullish shrinks to 11% from 26%, bearish rises to 72% from 54% and neutral is little changed at 17% from 20%. The forecast slides to 1.3134.

The recovery from December's somewhat artificial descent has not convinced our respondents that the US dollar has regained fundamental poise. While the case for future weakness is not yet in evidence the stronger dollar scenario requires greater proof.