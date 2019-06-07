- USD/CAD traded between 1.3429 - 1.3565 week commencing 27th March.
- Trade risks impacting price of oil and commodity-FX.
- The case for 1.3660s and early Jan has just been seasoned.
This was the week: Funds finally broke higher on 1.35 handle
USD/CAD traded between 1.3527 - 1.3262 week commencing 3rd June, sliding and losing the bull's commitments right down to the 200 D EMA which guards the Xmas lows in the 1.3180s. A keen focus stayed with the Fed while the dual jobs data punched the final blow for the greenback where the numbers only increased by 75,000 following April's reading of +224,000 (revised from 263,000) and missed the market expectation of 185,000 by a wide margin. The data sent the greenback off the cliff's edge and down to a fresh low of 96.46 in the DXY.
For the week ahead, ears will be to the ground with respect to the U.S. and Mexico's negotiation over immigration. "Short of a last-minute deal (possible but difficult), we expect 5% tariffs will go into effect on Monday or shortly thereafter. However, we look for resolution within a month or so, given opposition in the US and a strong push to get a deal from the Mexican side," analysts at TD Securities argued. Meanwhile, the pair is likely to trade between a range of 1.3100/1.4000 for the year - (Although the balance of trade risks implies that the pair will spend the majority of its time this year in a narrower 1.33-1.40 range).
As for the week's main domestic data event, the Canadian economy added 28k jobs in May, defying expectations for some moderation in job growth (market: +5k, TD: -5k).
Key CAD events:
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Jun 06
|12:30
|
CAD Exports
|
|
$50.70B
|
|
$50.05B Revised from $49.05B
|12:30
|
|
$-0.97B
|
$-2.80B
|
$-2.34B Revised from $-3.21B
|12:30
|
CAD Imports
|
|
$51.67B
|
|
$52.38B Revised from $52.26B
|14:00
|
|
55.9
|
56.7
|
55.9
|14:00
|
|
61.8
|
56.2
|
56.7
|Friday, Jun 07
|n/a
|
|
2.55%
|
|
2.57%
|12:30
|
|
27.7K
|
8.0K
|
106.5K
|12:30
|
|
65.7%
|
65.8%
|
65.9%
|12:30
|
|
5.4%
|
5.7%
|
5.7%
|12:30
|
|
80.9%
|
81.0%
|
81.8% Revised from 81.7%
|Monday, Jun 10
|12:15
|
|
|
196.4K
|
235.5K
|12:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
2.1%
|Thursday, Jun 13
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
0.0%
Key U.S. events:
The disappointing US number pushed US yields lower, with a terrible reading cementing the market's expectation for Fed rate cuts ahead - Jobs growth slipped to 75k!
For the week ahead, headline CPI will now be key and analysts at TD Securities look for it to slow to 1.8% in May on the back of a 0.1% monthly gain. "The softer monthly increase is largely the result of a normalization in energy prices. Core inflation should remain steady at 2.1% y/y, reflecting a firm 0.2% m/m advance. Although we pencil in a softer 0.2% m/m increase in core services, we expect a long-delayed rebound in core goods (+0.2%)."
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Friday, Jun 07
|12:30
|
|
3.6%
|
3.6%
|
3.6%
|12:30
|
|
3.1%
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|12:30
|
|
34.4
|
34.5
|
34.4
|12:30
|
USD Nonfarm Payrolls
|
|
75K
|
185K
|
224K Revised from 263K
|14:00
|
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
0.7%
|17:00
|
|
789
|
|
800
|19:00
|
|
$17.50B
|
$12.00B
|
$11.03B Revised from $10.28B
|19:30
|
|
$89.9K
|
|
$92.4K
|19:30
|
|
400.2K
|
|
438.9K
|19:30
|
|
$156.1K
|
|
$86.7K
|Monday, Jun 10
|14:00
|
|
|
7.240M
|
7.488M
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.255%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|Tuesday, Jun 11
|10:00
|
|
|
|
103.5
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.0%
|
2.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.3%
|
2.4%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
5.8%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
58.6
|17:00
|
|
|
|
2.248%
|21:30
|
|
|
|
3.545M
|Wednesday, Jun 12
|11:00
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
261.735
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
255.820
|
255.548
|12:30
|
|
|
1.9%
|
2.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.1%
|
2.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.1%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
6.771M
|n/a
|
|
|
|
2.892%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
2.479%
|18:00
|
|
|
$165B
|
$160B
|Thursday, Jun 13
|12:30
|
|
|
217K
|
218K
|12:30
|
|
|
1.666M
|
1.682M
|12:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.4%
|
-0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
0.3%
|14:30
|
|
|
95B
|
119B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.29%
|Friday, Jun 14
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.6%
|
-0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0%
|13:15
|
|
|
78.7%
|
77.9%
|13:15
|
|
|
0.1%
|
-0.5%
|14:00
|
|
|
98.1
|
100.0
|14:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.0%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
789
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$89.9K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$156.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
400.2K
The bullish technical outlook broke down as soon as the price fell below the 50% Fibo of the Dec-Feb highs and lows and went on to break the 38.2% Fibo and 200-D EMA. Bears can now look to the 23.6% Fibo and trendline support where a break out opens risk back to 1.3070 support and 1.2780 below there. On the upside, a mean reversion of the sell off opens 1.3320 ahead of 1.3370 and then 1.3430.
USD/CAD Forecast Poll
The FXStreet forex poll of experts is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts and shows a bullish bias near term turning bearish over time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.