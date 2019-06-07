USD/CAD traded between 1.3429 - 1.3565 week commencing 27th March.

Trade risks impacting price of oil and commodity-FX.

The case for 1.3660s and early Jan has just been seasoned.

This was the week: Funds finally broke higher on 1.35 handle

USD/CAD traded between 1.3527 - 1.3262 week commencing 3rd June, sliding and losing the bull's commitments right down to the 200 D EMA which guards the Xmas lows in the 1.3180s. A keen focus stayed with the Fed while the dual jobs data punched the final blow for the greenback where the numbers only increased by 75,000 following April's reading of +224,000 (revised from 263,000) and missed the market expectation of 185,000 by a wide margin. The data sent the greenback off the cliff's edge and down to a fresh low of 96.46 in the DXY.

For the week ahead, ears will be to the ground with respect to the U.S. and Mexico's negotiation over immigration. "Short of a last-minute deal (possible but difficult), we expect 5% tariffs will go into effect on Monday or shortly thereafter. However, we look for resolution within a month or so, given opposition in the US and a strong push to get a deal from the Mexican side," analysts at TD Securities argued. Meanwhile, the pair is likely to trade between a range of 1.3100/1.4000 for the year - (Although the balance of trade risks implies that the pair will spend the majority of its time this year in a narrower 1.33-1.40 range).

As for the week's main domestic data event, the Canadian economy added 28k jobs in May, defying expectations for some moderation in job growth (market: +5k, TD: -5k).

Key CAD events:

USD/CAD Forecast Poll

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.3293 100.0% 54.0% 31.0% 0 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 31% Bullish

23% Bearish

46% Sideways Bias Sideways 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.3427 100.0% 84.0% 76.0% 0 75 80 85 90 95 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 76% Bullish

8% Bearish

16% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.3396 100.0% 77.0% 54.0% 0 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 54% Bullish

23% Bearish

23% Sideways Bias Bullish

The FXStreet forex poll of experts is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts and shows a bullish bias near term turning bearish over time.