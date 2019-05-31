USD/CAD forecast: The case for 1.3660s and early Jan has just been seasoned, but watch Trump U-turn on Mexico

USD/CAD traded between 1.3429 - 1.3565 week commencing 27th March.

Trade risks impacting price of oil and commodity-FX.

The case for 1.3660s and early Jan has just been seasoned.

This was the week: Funds finally broke higher on 1.35 handle

USD/CAD traded between 1.3429 - 1.3565 week commencing 27th March, printing another lower high and low on the week, laying down bullish foundations for a continuation to the upside within the bullish channel.

From a fundamental perspective, it all turned very gloomy towards the end of the week, as the start of the week's escalation of trade war angst turned up a notch on Trump proposing tariffs on ALL Mexican imports in Early Asia Friday. The announcement, of course coming over Twitter, caught a sleepy Friday Asian session off guard, but it was the catalyst that finally sent the Funds out of a consolidative patch and higher within its northerly trajectory on the 1.35 handle. The news has dented the Loonie considering the risks at stake for the recent progress made in the USMCA trade deal, although those fears were watered down by a late report from Reuters stating that Mexico, Canada will plough ahead with trade pact ratification plan despite Trump threats. However, the price of oil has plummeted and will continue to weigh on the Loonie - On Friday, WTI ended the day down -5.43%.

While global growth is certainly a worrisome factor that will likely keep repeating on itself in market sentiment, the nitty-gritty details of it, such as Trump's sudden blow out over immigration, and use of trade tariffs as a weapon against Mexico, could well implode on wrong-footed markets should he decide take a more diplomatic approach to the matter. This could come about once such influential US business groups turn up the pressure for him to do so. Reuters put out a piece on the same earlier on Friday, here: Mexico, U.S. business groups urge Trump to back down on tariff threat - Reuters

For the week ahead, trade wars and growth will continue to be a key driver while data on the horizon includes US manufacturing and both US and Canadian jobs. Meanwhile, the pair is likely to trade between a range of 1.3100/1.4000 for the year - (Although the balance of trade risks implies that the pair will spend the majority of its time this year in a narrower 1.33-1.40 range).

Key CAD events:

The Canadian calendar held a series of key events, with the BoC being the major focus which introduced-a-few-new-vulnerabilities:

For the week ahead, the Labour Force Survey (May) will be in focus and the recent labour market strength will be scrutinised with the forthcoming data and any job losses will weigh on the Loonie, supporting Funds.

Key U.S. events: Gross Domestic Product, (GDP), and Personal Consumption Expenditures, (PCE) inflation were the focus of the calendar. US Q1 GDP was revised a touch lower to 3.1% from 3.2%, the price deflators notably trimmed while headline and core PCE inflation largely matched expectations for 0.3% and 0.2% m/m, respectively. Headline PCE was 0.1pp below consensus at 1.5% y/y. "However, core PCE firmed by 0.1pp to 1.6% y/y, and the unrounded (0.247%) monthly increase was the largest since late 2017 which suggests the "transitory" headwinds to inflation may be fading," analysts at TD Securities explained. For the week ahead, Manufacturing ISM (May) and Nonfarm Payrolls (May) will be key. While one might be inclined to focus on US jobs, the manufacturing sector will have a keener eye paid to the data this week considering the recent downturn in global PMIs and the U.S. disappointing the most prior to the Chinese numbers moving back into contraction territory.

Analysts at TD Securities look for a small retreat in the ISM index to 52.5 for May, "largely reflecting an increasingly sour trade outlook." As for the payrolls data, the analysts expect payrolls to trend lower to 190k in May, driven by still-subdued manufacturing employment and slower job creation in the services sector. "The unemployment rate should remain steady at 3.6%, while wage growth likely slowed a tenth to 3.1% y/y."

The case for 1.3660s and early Jan, YTD, highs ahead of an extension to the ascending channel's resistance at the 127.20% Fibo extensions of the range located at 1.3820 was cemented on this week's price action. However, on a re-run to the downside and subsequent break of the rising support and 50% Fibo opens a bearish argument for a test of the 38.2% Fibo, a touch below 1.33 the figure. A break below the 38.2% Fibo will bring in the 200-D EMA, at 1.3250, ahead of the 23.6% Fibo and trendline support where a break out opens risk back to 1.3070 support and 1.2780 below there.

USD/CAD Forecast Poll

The FXStreet forex poll of experts is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts and it shows a bullish bias near term turning bearish over time.