A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain traction for the fourth straight session.

The Fed’s sudden hawkish shift continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive.

Retreating oil prices weighed on the loonie and provided an additional boost to the major.

The USD/CAD pair built on the post-FOMC breakout momentum and continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, also marking the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six. The momentum was supported by a combination of factors and pushed the pair to seven-week tops during the Asian session. The US dollar remained well supported by a surprise shift in tone from the Fed. On the other hand, a further pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided an additional boost to the major.

The Fed on Wednesday stunned investors with a sudden hawkish turn and brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes. The so-called dot plot pointed to two rate hikes by the end of 2023 as against March's projection for no increase until 2024. The Fed also indicated that it will soon work on tapering down the current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. This, to a larger extent, helped offset the overnight sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and mostly disappointing US macro data.

Meanwhile, concerns that an earlier than expected Fed rate hike will impact the growth outlook and hurt fuel demand weighed on crude oil prices. In fact, WTI extended this week's pullback from the highest level since October 2018 and edged lower for the third consecutive session. This was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the Canadian dollar and remained supportive of the pair's positive momentum. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, the USD/oil price dynamics will continue to influence the major and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the strong follow-through momentum validated this week's bullish rounding bottom chart pattern breakout and suggests that the pair has bottomed out in the near term. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing recovery move from the vicinity of the key 1.2000 psychological mark, or multi-year lows touched earlier this month. That said, slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some near-term consolidation before the next leg up. Nevertheless, the bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders. Hence, a subsequent move beyond the 1.2400 mark, towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2475-80 region, seems a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, the daily swing lows, around the 1.2340 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.2300 mark. This should help limit the downside near the 1.2280-70 horizontal zone. However, failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair back towards a key resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the 1.2200 mark.