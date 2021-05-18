USD/CAD Forecast: Oversold conditions warrant some caution for bearish traders

A combination of factors dragged USD/CAD to fresh multi-year lows on Tuesday.

Dovish Fed expectations, risk-on mood continued acting as a headwind for the USD.

Hawkish BoC, bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias.

The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick on Monday, instead met with some fresh supply at higher levels and retreated over 65 pips from daily swing highs. The pair downfall extended through the Asian session on Tuesday and dragged the pair to fresh six-year lows. This marked the third consecutive day of a negative move and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The Canadian dollar remained well supported by a more hawkish Bank of Canada and was further underpinned by bullish crude oil prices.

It is worth mentioning that the BoC reduced its weekly asset purchases at the April policy meeting and brought forward the guidance for the first interest rate hike to the second half of 2022. Meanwhile, the optimism over a strong economic recovery in the US and Europe helped offset concerns about fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in some Asian countries and the imposition of new restrictive measures. This, in turn, pushed crude oil prices back closer to two-year tops, which further acted as a tailwind for the commodity-linked loonie.

On the other hand, the US dollar remained depressed amid increasing bets that the Fed will keep rates low for a longer period. The speculations were reaffirmed by Friday's disappointing US monthly Retail Sales figures, which was in line with the Fed's dovish view and overshadowed last week's red-hot US consumer inflation report. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Even a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields failed to impress the USD bulls or lend any support to the major.

Moving ahead, the focus now shifts to Wednesday's release of Canadian consumer inflation figures and the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. This will play a key role in influencing the pair's near-term trajectory. In the meantime, the USD and oil price dynamics will be looked upon for some trading opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Tuesday, either from the US or Canada.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to register any meaningful recovery clearly suggests that the near-term bearish trend might still be far from being over. That said, oversold RSI (14) on the daily chart warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for any further depreciating move. Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to challenge the key 1.2000 psychological mark before eventually dropping to May 2015 swing lows, around the 1.1920 region.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 1.2100 mark. Any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and fizzle out rather quickly near the 1.2165-70 region. That said, some follow-through strength, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 1.2200 mark will negate the bearish outlook. A fresh bout of short-covering might then lift the pair further towards the 1.2275-80 region en-route the 1.2300 mark and the next major hurdle near mid-1.2300s.