USD/CAD forecast: Oil prices and the Fed dictated the show, 200-DMA caps multiple tests

USD/CAD rejected heavily by the bears at 200-DMA.

CAD supported on the price of oil.

This was the week:

The Federal Reserve was a let down for the Dollar bears in the week and the Canadian Dollar picked up a welcomed bid due to a huge spike in the price of global oil prices. While the Federal Reserve was the expected focal point for the pair, weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities took the spotlight from the get-go and sent the price of oil in the furthest spike since the Global Financial Crisis. WTI rallied over 15% on the open and Funds gapped lower. However, the Dollar picked up a safe-haven bid and the Fed' delivered a hawkish cut which leant support to Dollar crosses, including Funds.

Key CAD events:

As for Canadian events, the week ahead is a blank spot, but the prior week delivered Retail Sales and Consumer Price Index. Canadian Retail Sales have been soft this year to date, although headline sales this time around edged up 0.4% which the first in three months and, excluding price impacts, volume sales were unchanged, both from a month earlier and from year-ago levels. As for headline CPI, this ticked lower to 1.9% year-over-year and Core inflation remained steady at 2%. However, with oil set to rise, the input from gasoline prices are likely to be a factor for the Bank of Canada to consider.