Annualized GDP falls back to earth in the 3 rd quarter as expected, 2 nd moderates.

Crude oil stable on limited price movement.

USD/CAD risk remains on the upside as US China trade deal inches to completion.

Last week’s seven-week low in the Canadian Dollar at 1.3327 remained intact though challenged on Monday and Tuesday at 1.3318 and 1.3316 respectively. Action was primarily on the US dollar side this week as better than expected durable goods orders, business spending and third quarter GDP kept the greenback steady just below the early week top. Third quarter Canadian GDP on Friday provoked some volatility with the USD/CAD trading from 1.3288 to 1.3306 in the five minutes after the release at 8:30 EST. Within 20 minutes the pair was back at its start point of 1.3302.

Economic reports were light this week. On Monday wholesale sales grew 1% in September more than twice the 0.4% prediction and a reversal of August’s 1.2% decline. Receipts at Canada’s wholesalers have been moderate for the past half year averaging 0.27% monthly.

The third quarter current account, which registers net trade in goods, services and payments, was slightly worse than the -C$9 billion forecast at -C$9.86 billion.

The Canadian economy expanded at a moderate 1.3% annualized pace in July, August and September, 1.2% had been the median projection and the prior quarter was revised to 3.5% from 3.7%. The second quarter was the strongest since 4.3% in the second quarter of 2017 and followed six months of below 1% expansion, 0.5% in the first three months of this year and 0.3% in the final three months of 2018.

Crude oil saw little price change on the week opening at $57.83 on Monday, trading up to $58.72 on Wednesday and dropping back to $57.85 on Friday morning.

Once again the primary factor both restraining volatility, the overall range was 1.3234 to 1.3318 but 26 points of that was a brief Thursday descent in the Asian market, and supporting the Dollar Canada was the seemingly permanent anticipation of a successful conclusion to the US China trade talks.

President Trump signed two bills passed overwhelmingly by the US Congress supporting the Hong Kong democracy movement. “I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China and the people of Hong Kong,” said Trump in a White house statement. Beijing objected forcefully to the implied criticism but the impact on the trade negotiations appeared to be minimal with Chinese spokesman reporting progress.

Next week we will see the Bank of Canada’s rate decision on Wednesday, statement and press conference from Governor Stephen Poloz. No change is expected in the year old 1.75% base rate. The last adjustment by the central bank was a 0.25% increase in October 2018. With the US Federal Reserve on hold, the Canadian economy averaging a 2.5% expansion for the middle two quarters of this year and a potential growth and sentiment charge from the eventual US China accord there would be no rationale for an alteration. Rationed optimism from Mr. Poloz will assist the loonie.

The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for November will be issued on Thursday. The index measures the activity level of purchasing managers in Canada and is considered a leading indicator due to the advance ordering of goods and services necessary for most businesses. The index is expected to return to expansion at 53.8 after two months below the 50 division between growth and contraction, 48.2 in October and 48.7 in September, and could add to loonie strength.

Canada’s employment report for November is out on Friday. The unemployment rate is forecast to rise 0.1% to 5.6% with 15,900 new jobs created after October’s 1,800 loss. The participation rate is expected to be unchanged at 65.7%. Over the past half year the economy has started an average of 18,200 new positions each month.

The Ivey Index and the employment report will give a good indication if Canada’s recent economic dip has ended. The positive developments anticipated in both statistics especially if seconded by a guardedly optimistic Bank of Canada should support the Canadian dollar with any out-performance adding modestly to the loonie.

USD/CAD technical outlook

Given the restricted trading range of the week there has been little change in the overall technical outlook. The macro situation remains a contest between the good and likely improving US and Canadian economies and the potentially greater boost for the US from the China trade agreement.

The 21-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages continue to indicate short term upward momentum in Dollar Canada, strongest in the short end.. The relative strength index (RSI) is still above neutral though the sideways movement this week has reduced its overbought position from early in the week.

The upward channel initiated in late October is intact though the lower border was penetrated by Thursday's brief foray lower.

Support and resistance levels for the USD/CAD have been static for two weeks.

The main support is at 1.3050 with a band below ending at 1.3018, the low back to October 2018. Below that the currency pair encounters another band at 1.2900-1.2880 the extent of a series of lows late August to mid-October 2018.

Above current levels the first obstacle is the 1.3330-1.3350 strip containing the tops in the second half of the year. It is somewhat stronger for having rejected a minor attempted breach two weeks ago.

Between 1.3450 and 1.3475 is a band that was the upper limit for a majority of the sessions from late April to early August. Though pierced numerous times during that period the closes above that band were limited to the very beginning and the very end of the period and the final collapse on August third marked a substantial downward move.

The next minor resistance is at 1.3525 the substantive high in May. The two-and a -half year top in December 2018 at 1.3685 was largely a function of December's limited liquidity and would not make for a serious pause. Likewise the brief high at 1.3800 in June 2017 and the spike to above 1.4600 in January 2016 are both too long ago and too short to provide reference.

Technical support and resistance lines are primarily indicators of gathered historical price action. We may presume that they would provide impediments at their designeated levels but not block any concerted fundamentally based move.

USD/CAD sentiment poll

Near term sentiment has turned strongly bullish from last week with a 70 point jump in the forecast to 1.3308 from 1.3237. Medium term sentiment has strengthened to 27% from 16% with the rate projection moving to 1.3241 from 1.3209. The quarterly outlook is unchanged at 30% bullish and a 1 point gain inthe level to 1.3241.

Teh overview chart indicates somewhat higher optimism for the once and future US China trade deal, reflecting the nearly universal sentiment that inthe short and medium term and agreement would benefit the US dollar.

* Note on terminology: The terms Dollar Canada and Dollar Yen are used in the currency markets as shorthand to refer to the USD/CAD and USD/YEN. These pairs are traded on the US dollar side and the terms indicate the movement of the US dollar in respect to the Canadian dollar and the Japanese yen.