- USD/CAD unable to break above key technical territory ahead of BoC.
- The Federal Reserve risks overshadowed by trade war escalations, WTI likely to weigh on CAD.
This was the week:
Traders were braced for the Canadian GDP data that gave some glimmers of hope to the bears, but the report was not all rosy, despite the headline beat. At the same time, the US Dollar was strong all the way through the week, climbing from a low of 97.48 to end on the front foot having taken on the 99 handle at its highest point of Friday at 99.02 - The highest level since May 2017. CAD also struggled with lower levels of oil while uncertainties remain around the trade wars, (global growth), despite some optimism filtering its way through the media channels from both sides of the fray. Markets are now looking ahead to the Bank of Canada, as well as the Federal Reserve for the month of September.
Key CAD events:
There was a stronger-than-expected Q2 increase in Gross Domestic Produce but the background to the report was not all that encouraging but could be just enough to keep the BoC on hold at its September meeting.
• GDP increased 3.7% (annualized) in Q2.
• Details were less encouraging – business investment declined, household spending growth was soft.
• Industry GDP details were better with solid growth in ‘non-commodity’ industries.
Analysts at 'RBC Economic Research argued that the result was entirely due to a huge 5.4 percentage point add to growth from net trade. "That more-than-reversed a big drag from net trade in Q1 – and is clearly unsustainable going forward, even without considering growing external headwinds from slower global growth, an escalating US-China trade war, Brexit uncertainty, etc. ‘Final domestic demand’ declined in Q2 as consumer spending growth slowed and business investment declined."
Looking ahead next week, the BoC is expected to hold. Over the last six weeks economic data has been buoyant, but the Boc is expected to come with a dovish bias due to further escalation in US-China trade tensions, a number of other concerning geopolitical developments (like rising odds of a no-deal Brexit), and some worrying growth numbers abroad (both the UK and German economies contracted in Q2). Markets are pricing in a full cut by December, with appreciable odds of a move in October. However, the BoC has a history of surprising the markets, so caution is advised over this meeting, for a rate cut would send the Loonie of its perch.
Key U.S. events:
For the week ahead, we have ISM Manufacturing and Nonfarm Payrolls as well as a series of Federal Reserve speakers.
"We look for the ISM index to retreat modestly to 51 for August, continuing to reflect the subdued outlook for manufacturing. We also expect payrolls to trend lower to 145k in August, driven by a moderation in manufacturing employment and slower job creation in the services sector. The unemployment rate should remain steady at 3.7%, while wage growth likely declined to 3.0% y/y,"
analysts at TD Securities explained.
USD/CAD Technical Analysis
The price remains capped by the 200-day moving average and on attempts above it are still finding resistance in the 1.33 handle - Friday's post GDP report lows to the 50-day moving average was short-lived, as it clashed with a strong dollar. We still have that confluence of the 200-DMA and a 23.6% Fibo which bulls need to overcome if price resumes back to the 38.2% on a break of the 20/50-DMA, (1.3240/60), a resumption of the downtrend will be back in vogue, targetting the 1.28 handle - 1.3350 is the near-term target to break still on the upside which guards the 1.34 handle and mid-June highs.
USD/CAD Forecast Poll
The FXStreet forex poll of experts is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts and shows a bullish bias for the week ahead but less so over time.
