WTI posted weekly losses despite Friday's decisive rebound.

Bank of Canada remains cautious amid ongoing global uncertainties.

Greenback fails to capitalize on upbeat NFP data.

Despite the broad-based USD weakness this week, the USD/CAD pair snapped its three-week losing streak as the uninspiring data from Canada, the Bank of Canada’s cautious stance and falling crude oil prices made it difficult for the Loonie to outperform the Greenback.

After starting the week on a positive note and climbing to a fresh two week high near the 98 handle, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD’s value against a basket of six major currencies, lost its traction in the second half of the week despite the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reading - first estimate - that showed the economy expanded by 1.9% on a yearly basis in the third quarter to beat analysts’ estimate of 1.6%.

As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 1.5% - 1.75% range. The FOMC’s policy statement repeated that the Committee will continue to monitor the incoming data and assess the appropriate path for the rate outlook. While responding to questions from the press following the policy announcements, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell pointed out to the phase-one trade deal with China as a positive development. However, "It would take a material reassessment in the outlook for the Fed to change its policy stance," Powell said and left the door open for more rate cuts and caused the Greenback to lose its strength against its major rivals.

On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States rose 128,000 in October and surpassed the market expectation of 89,000 by a wide margin. Additionally, September's reading got revised up to 180,000 from 136,000 while the annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 3%. However, the Institue for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained below the 50 mark to show ongoing contraction in the economic activity in the manufacturing sector and didn’t allow the Greenback to stage a recovery.

Although the Bank of Canada (BoC) left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected, the bank adopted a cautious tone in its accompanying policy statement. The BoC noted that Canada’s growth rate was expected to fall below the potential amid trade uncertainty in the second half of the year and noted that it will be paying close attention to weakness in the manufacturing sector and investment when considering the appropriate path for the monetary policy.

During the press conference, "The worsening global situation was the primary issue for the bank when mulling interest rate announcement," said BoC Governor Stephen Poloz. "Heightened uncertainty about future trade policies is hitting business investment, could spread to household spending." Meanwhile, the data published by Statistics Canada on Thursday showed that the real GDP in Canada edged up 0.1% in August and dragged the three-month rate down to 0.5% from 0.8% in July.

Falling crude oil prices further weighed on the commodity-related Loonie this week. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) erased a large portion of last week’s gains and lost around 2% pressured by this week’s data and heightened worries over the potential negative impact of a global slowdown on the energy demand. The NBS Manufacturing PMI in China came in below the 50 mark for the sixth straight month to show ongoing contraction in the economic activity in the Chinese manufacturing sector and Bloomberg reported that China was unwilling to budge on structural changes required by the United States as part of the trade deal to suggest that a long-term trade agreement was unlikely.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its weekly publication reported that crude oil stocks in the United States increased by 5.7 million barrels. Additionally, the EIA in its monthly report announced that crude oil production in the US rose by nearly 600,000 barrels per day in August to a record high of 12.4 million.

The economic calendar will be virtually empty at the start of the next week. On Tuesday, the ISM’s Non-Manufacturing PMI will be released from the US. The most important data of the week for the Loonie will be Friday’s jobs figures, which is expected to show the unemployment rate climbing to 5.7% in October from 5.5% in September.



USD/CAD technical outlook

After testing it twice during the week, the pair failed to break above the 1.32 handle and couldn't register a daily close above the 10-day SMA. Although this development shows that buyers are struggling to take control of the pair's price action, both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Momentum indicators continue to move sideways in the neutral territory, suggesting that the pair is likely to remain indecisive in the near-term.

On the upside, the initial resistance for the pair could be seen at 1.3170 (20-day MA) ahead of 1.3200 (psychological level/November 1 high/100-day MA) and 1.3275 (200-day MA). On the other hand, 1.3130 (November 1 low/October 21 low) aligns as the first support followed by 1.3040 (October 29 low) and 1.3000 (psychological level).

USD/CAD sentiment poll

According to the FXStreet Forecast Poll, the pair looks moderately bullish both on weekly and monthly views. However, the average targets for these time frames are 1.3184 and 1.3223, respectively, suggesting that the pair unlikely to make a decisive rally above the 1.32 mark. In fact, the one-quarter view is confirming that view with an average target of 1.3195.

Related forecasts

EUR/USD Forecast: Market needs to finishing digesting Fed’s hit

GBP/USD Forecast: Boom and bust on Boris' re-elections chances, and also watch the BOE

USD/JPY Forecast: Can the dollar recover from the Fed? Trade talks hold the key