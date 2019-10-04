USD/CAD forecast: Eyes will be on the US Dollar, US CPI, Canadian jobs, oil and Fibonacci targets

USD/CAD bulls recovered and have eyes set on a break above the 50% Fibonacci barrier.

Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve sentiment remains key.

Oil prices finally base and correct at the end of a long 13% bear-run.

Forex poll offers a bearish bias for USD/CAD over near to longer-term forecasts.

USD/CAD recovered from fresh lows in the week, correcting from a touch above the 1.32 handle and piercing the 1.33 handle to a high through the 200-day moving average of 1.3347. This leaves scope for further gains, especially should the Boc vs Fed divergence plays out along with further downside in oil prices.

However, we have seen a bullish pin-bar and subsequent bullish close on the daily charts for the week following a loss of around 13% in WTI since losing the $58 handle. Meanwhile, the fundamentals should be noted. OPEC cuts may be required, but it will not be until December's meeting where we will find out if the cartel can manage to persuade its allies into an agreement. On the other hand, both the IEA and the cartel are still expecting 2020 demand growth to pick up, despite speculator's concerns about recessionary forces which are pressuring the black gold lower.

Meanwhile, next week will be about the US Dollar and the market's take on when the next move from the Fed will be.

This was the week:

Oil prices continued to bleed, but the US Dollar was also suffering a number of critical disappointments in key economic data. USD/CAD dropped to fresh lows as the US dollar fell across the board. However, following a slide in WTI prices accompanied by a sharp pick up in US yields, USD/CAD rallied and had taken on the 200-day moving average on the 1.33 handle to complete a 50% mean reversion of the June downside to July swing lows.

Key CAD events:

Industry-level Gross Domestic Produce was unchanged in July, slightly below expectations for a 0.1% increase. "As expected, services were the main source of strength while weaker energy production weighed on the goods-producing sector," analysts at TD Securities explained, arguing that this report will do little to change the BoC's outlook:

"The Bank will look through some of the energy sector headwinds, and we are still tracking Q3 growth near 1% which should be sufficient to push rate cuts into 2020."

For the week ahead, Canada's Labour Force Survey will be key which could prove to be a downbeat outcome with a possible increase in the unemployment rate considering the surge in last month's participation rate. "Wage growth should hold at 3.8% y/y, underscoring tight labour market conditions," analysts at TD Securities argued.