  • USD/CAD bears protect the 23.6% Fibo of the 2019 range.
  • Central banks divergence remains a driving force, but trade wars throw a spanner in the works.

This was the week: 

It was pretty dead on the calendar until Canadian jobs on Friday which was a mixed report, leaving Funds off the lows and -0.07% on the session, having travelled between a range from 1.3274 down to 1.3196 the low. The majority of the FX moves on the week were trade war-related with mixed headlines and sentiment leaving risk appetite on thin ice and the Dollar at the mercy of yields. 10-year rates continued to hover around 1.75% with headlines whipsawing the market regarding US-China trade negotiations. The Loonie has so far been unable to really capitalise on the BoC divergence vs the Dollar but has performed well on Friday vs its commodity-complex friends, the Aussie and the Kiwi again. The Bank of Canada, (BoC), outlook will be key this week ahead. 

Key CAD events:

The Canadian jobs growth was in focus on Friday. The story there was that job creation eased while wage inflation surged. Employment declined 24K in July according to the Labour Force Survey, below the 15K increase expected by consensus. This pullback pushed the unemployment rate higher from 5.5% to 5.7% with the participation rate declining one tick at 65.6%.

Looking ahead, the Bank of Canada, (BoC), outlook will take the attention. "The BoC has been dead silent since the July MPR, leaving markets to interpret incoming data amid a dimming global outlook. While data has been surprisingly robust–Q2 GDP tracking has firmed to 3% from 2.8% in mid-July (BoC: 2.3%) – this is unlikely to placate those concerned by the recent escalation in trade tensions, suggesting a more cautious tone in September," analysts at TD Securities said. 

GMT
Event
Vol.
Actual
Consensus
Previous
Thursday, Aug 08
12:30
-0.1%
0.0%
-0.1%
12:30
-0.2%
 
0.0%
Friday, Aug 09
n/a
222.0K
203.5K
245.5K Revised from 245.7K
12:30
5.7%
5.5%
5.5%
12:30
4.5%
 
3.6%
12:30
-24.2K
12.5K
-2.2K
12:30
65.6%
65.7%
65.7%
12:30
-3.7%
1.5%
-12.2% Revised from -13.0%
Thursday, Aug 15
12:30
 
 
30.4K
Friday, Aug 16
12:30
 
 
$4.11B
12:30
 
 
$10.2B

Key U.S. events:

It was a quiet week on the calendar for the US with a miss in ISM Non-manufacturing but a health initial jobless claims report. Meanwhile, however, next week will bring us US CPI, retail sales,  Fed speakers, the FOMC Minutes and the Jackson Hole. "Recent escalation in US/China trade talks and the tightening in financial conditions have placed the Fed in a tight spot. With its reaction function closely tied to global "crosscurrents", we expect communication though the Minutes and J. Hole symposium to attempt to clarify the path forward. While Fedspeak should support near-term easing, the market is more than priced for it," analysts at TD Securities explained. 

GMT
Event
Vol.
Actual
Consensus
Previous
Thursday, Aug 08
15:30
2.065%
 
2.080%
17:00
2.335%
 
2.644%
Friday, Aug 09
12:30
2.1%
2.4%
2.3%
12:30
-0.1%
0.2%
0.3%
12:30
1.7%
1.7%
1.7%
12:30
0.2%
0.2%
0.1%
17:00
764
 
770
19:30
$88.9K
 
$62.5K
19:30
375.6K
 
387.3K
19:30
$292.5K
 
$254.4K
Monday, Aug 12
15:30
 
 
1.99%
15:30
 
 
1.95%
16:00
 
 
18:00
 
$-6.4B
$-8.0B
Tuesday, Aug 13
10:00
 
104.3
103.3
12:30
 
256.008
256.143
12:30
 
0.3%
0.1%
12:30
 
263.282
262.803
12:30
 
2.1%
2.1%
12:30
 
1.7%
1.6%
12:30
 
0.2%
0.3%
12:55
 
 
1.1%
12:55
 
 
5.1%
15:30
 
 
1.915%
20:30
 
 
-3.4M
Wednesday, Aug 14
11:00
 
 
5.3%
12:30
 
-2.9%
-2.0%
12:30
 
-0.1%
-0.7%
12:30
 
0.0%
-0.9%
12:30
 
-1.4%
-1.6%
14:30
 
 
2.385M
Thursday, Aug 15
12:30
 
1.1
4.3
12:30
 
0.4%
0.4%
12:30
 
0.3%
0.7%
12:30
 
0.3%
0.4%
12:30
 
215K
209K
12:30
 
 
212.25K
12:30
 
 
1.684M
12:30
 
1.6%
3.4%
12:30
 
0.9%
-1.6%
12:30
 
10.0
21.8
13:15
 
0.2%
0.0%
13:15
 
77.9%
77.9%
14:00
 
0.1%
0.3%
14:00
 
66
65
14:30
 
 
55B
15:30
 
 
2.065%
20:00
 
 
$32.9B
20:00
 
$4.4B
$3.5B
Friday, Aug 16
12:30
 
1.263M
1.253M
12:30
 
1.264M
1.232M Revised from 1.220M
12:30
 
5.6%
-5.2% Revised from -6.1%
12:30
 
 
-0.9%
14:00
 
97.7
98.4
17:00
 
 
764
19:30
 
 
$88.9K
19:30
 
 
375.6K
19:30
 
 
$292.5K
 

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The price broke the 200-week moving average both ways last week and has rallied through the 20-week moving average this week, albeit leaving a bearish shadow on the weekly candlestick within a series of higher lows and highs since the middle of July. As for the daily sticks, the pair has pierced the 50-day moving average to the downside following a bearish candle the prior day. Bulls can look to hold above the 1.32 handle around the 38.20% level for a target of the 61.8% Fibo up at 1.3350. On the flip-side, bears can target 1.3150 and 1.3020.

USD/CAD Forecast Poll

The FXStreet forex poll of experts is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts and shows a bearish bias for the week ahead.

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.3242
100.0%78.0%45.0%0404550556065707580859095100105
  • 45% Bullish
  • 33% Bearish
  • 22% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.3237
100.0%91.0%43.0%0405060708090100
  • 43% Bullish
  • 48% Bearish
  • 9% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.3188
100.0%93.0%33.0%030405060708090100
  • 33% Bullish
  • 60% Bearish
  • 7% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 

