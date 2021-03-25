USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls need to wait for a sustained move beyond 1.2600 mark

- USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday, though the downside remained limited.
- Rallying crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some pressure on the major.
- Sustained USD buying interest helped limit deeper losses amid renewed coronavirus jitters.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2600 mark on Wednesday and witnessed a modest pullback from near two-week tops, snapping four days of the winning streak. Reports of a vessel blockage in the Suez Canal waterway triggered a strong rally in crude oil prices, which provided a goodish lift to the commodity-linked loonie. In fact, WTI futures reversed the previous session's heavy losses to six-week lows, which, in turn, was seen as the only factor that exerted some pressure on the major. However, renewed coronavirus jitters kept a lid on any further gains for the commodity. Investors remain concerned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related restrictions in Europe could hinder the anticipated recovery in demand for fuel products.
Apart from this, sustained US dollar buying extended some additional support to the major and helped limit deeper losses. The greenback remained well supported by the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic, bolstered by the passage of a massive stimulus package. The optimistic US economic outlook was reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during their second day of testimony before the Congress. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by Wednesday's disappointing release of the US Durable Goods Orders, instead took cues from PMI prints (Manufacturing and Services) that indicated business activity picked up in March and a softer risk tone around the US equity markets.
The pair finally settled with only modest losses and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action through the Asian session on Thursday. A positive start of trading in the US equity futures held bulls from placing aggressive bets around the safe-haven USD while retreating oil prices extended some support to the major. Investors also preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's comments at a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Bank for International Settlements. Later during the North American session, the release of the final US Q4 GDP report and speeches by a slew of FOMC members will influence the USD. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment and oil price dynamics will further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent strong recovery from multi-year lows stalled near a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2737-1.2365 slide in March. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move. The pair, so far, has managed to hold above the 50% Fibo. level, below which the retracement slide could get extended back towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The latter coincides with a confluence support, comprising of the 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-hour SMA. Sustained weakness below will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable to resume its well-established bearish trajectory witnessed over the past one year or so.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 1.2600 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair might then aim to surpass the 50-day SMA barrier, around the 1.2655-60 region, and test the 1.2690-1.2700 heavy supply zone. This is followed by monthly swing highs, around the 1.2735-40 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional near-term gains.
