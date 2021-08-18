USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand above 200-DMA, Canadian CPI/FOMC minutes in focus

A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain some follow-through traction on Tuesday.

Sliding crude oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a goodish lift amid stronger USD.

Investors now look forward to Canadian CPI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.

The USD/CAD pair built on the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the pair to four-week tops and was sponsored by a combination of factors. Investors remain worried that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery and dent fuel demand. This was evident from the recent decline in crude oil prices, which, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie. Apart from COVID-19 jitters, political tension in Afghanistan took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was seen as a key factor that benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and further contributed to the pair's overnight move up.

The USD maintained its strong bid tone and seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of the US monthly Retail Sales report. The headline sales missed consensus estimates by a big margin and declined sharply by 1.1% in July. Adding to this, core retail sales (excluding autos) fell 0.4% during the reported month as against expectations for a modest 0.1% growth. The data reaffirmed that the US consumer has grown more cautious in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and might have forced investors to further scale back their expectations that the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchases soon. The repricing of the likely timing of policy tightening by the Fed, however, did little to hinder the strong intraday USD positive move.

The pair finally settled just a few pips below the daily swing highs and held steady above the 1.2600 mark through the Asian session on Wednesday. The market focus now shifts to the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. This will play a key role in influencing the greenback in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major. Heading into the key event risk, traders will take cues from Canadian consumer inflation figures. This, along with oil price dynamics, might produce some trading opportunities during the early North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent pullback found decent support near a short-term ascending trend-line extending from early July swing lows. A subsequent strength beyond the 200-day SMA and the 1.2600 mark was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. This might have already set the stage for additional gains. With technical indicators on the daily chart holding comfortably in the bullish territory, the pair now seems poised to climb further towards the 1.2700 level. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair beyond the 1.2735-40 supply zone, towards the 1.2775-80 intermediate hurdle. The momentum could eventually push the pair back towards the 1.2800-1.2810 region, or multi-month tops touched in July.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.2600 mark might now be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.2560 region (200-DMA), which is followed by the ascending trend-line support near the 1.2525 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the positive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the key 1.2500 psychological mark and accelerate the fall further towards the next relevant support near the 1.2430-25 region.