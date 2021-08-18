USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand above 200-DMA, Canadian CPI/FOMC minutes in focus

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain some follow-through traction on Tuesday.
- Sliding crude oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a goodish lift amid stronger USD.
- Investors now look forward to Canadian CPI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The USD/CAD pair built on the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the pair to four-week tops and was sponsored by a combination of factors. Investors remain worried that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery and dent fuel demand. This was evident from the recent decline in crude oil prices, which, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie. Apart from COVID-19 jitters, political tension in Afghanistan took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was seen as a key factor that benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and further contributed to the pair's overnight move up.
The USD maintained its strong bid tone and seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of the US monthly Retail Sales report. The headline sales missed consensus estimates by a big margin and declined sharply by 1.1% in July. Adding to this, core retail sales (excluding autos) fell 0.4% during the reported month as against expectations for a modest 0.1% growth. The data reaffirmed that the US consumer has grown more cautious in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and might have forced investors to further scale back their expectations that the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchases soon. The repricing of the likely timing of policy tightening by the Fed, however, did little to hinder the strong intraday USD positive move.
The pair finally settled just a few pips below the daily swing highs and held steady above the 1.2600 mark through the Asian session on Wednesday. The market focus now shifts to the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. This will play a key role in influencing the greenback in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major. Heading into the key event risk, traders will take cues from Canadian consumer inflation figures. This, along with oil price dynamics, might produce some trading opportunities during the early North American session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent pullback found decent support near a short-term ascending trend-line extending from early July swing lows. A subsequent strength beyond the 200-day SMA and the 1.2600 mark was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. This might have already set the stage for additional gains. With technical indicators on the daily chart holding comfortably in the bullish territory, the pair now seems poised to climb further towards the 1.2700 level. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair beyond the 1.2735-40 supply zone, towards the 1.2775-80 intermediate hurdle. The momentum could eventually push the pair back towards the 1.2800-1.2810 region, or multi-month tops touched in July.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.2600 mark might now be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.2560 region (200-DMA), which is followed by the ascending trend-line support near the 1.2525 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the positive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the key 1.2500 psychological mark and accelerate the fall further towards the next relevant support near the 1.2430-25 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1700, retracing from fresh 2021 lows. The US dollar eases across the board amid a risk recovery. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the Eurozone inflation data and the key Fed's July meeting minutes.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700 amid downbeat UK CPI
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3700 after the UK annualized CPI missed estimates with 2.0% in July. The cable’s corrective bounce could be linked to the softer greenback and UK vaccine optimism. Focus on FOMC minutes.
Gold: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Gold price witnessed good two-way price movements on Tuesday but remained within a $15 range. The yellow metal finished the day marginally lower at $1786, having faced rejection just below $1800. Gold price awaits the Fed minutes for a fresh direction.
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?