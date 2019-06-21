USD/CAD has sunk into a bearish territory below the 200-D EMA.

The price of oil, geopolitics and central bank divergence will be a key theme next week.

This was the week: The Federal Reserve, Iran and Canadian data take took the spotlight

USD/CAD's apple cart was turned right-over this week, extending the losses from last week's close as the Federal Reserve moved to an easing bias, dovish, while Canadian data likely keeps the Bank of Canada in neutral, creating a divergence between the two central banks. On the geopolitical front, matters relating to the Iran and U.S. conflict turned up the tensions which helped to trigger a bid in world oil prices, fuelling demand for the Loonie and weighing further on Funds, (USD/CAD).

Although the Bank of Canada (BoC) has dropped its hawkish bias while maintaining a focus on household spending, oil markets and global trade uncertainty, a focus was on the Consumer Price Index inflation and retail sales this week. A jump in the CPI argues against a rate cut from the central bank. Across the border, the Federal Reserve switched to an easing bias, evident in the statement's and governor Powell's blatant dovish language.

On the geopolitical front, the price of oil has been underpinned to the upside from escalations of tensions between the U.S. and Iran following an attack on the U.S. a drone which drove Trump's administration to a push of a button away of a military airstrike on Iran on Thursday. The price of oil was reaching 10% higher on the week into Friday's close, supported also by the prospects of a new easing cycle and OPEC meeting to agree to an extension of production cuts.

Key CAD events:

It was a busier week for the Canadain calendar, with CPI arriving at the highest it's been since 2012. Headline inflation came in considerably on the upside rising 2.4% Year on Year in May, despite the ongoing drag from gasoline prices. More importantly, the Bank of Canada’s three main measures of core inflation reached its highest average since February 2012. "Despite the rapid switch in the monetary policy stance at the Fed and ECB, the Bank of Canada's more upbeat tone at its May meeting suggests they are unlikely to follow suit imminently," analysts at ING Bank argued, adding, "Policymakers signalled they have growing confidence that the recent economic weakness is merely a 'soft-patch'."

As for retail sales, these were largely in line with expectations at 0.1% month on month in April but were not what bulls were hoping for and thus the Loonie was unable to extend its gains on Friday as the Greenback found its footing, albeit still on the uneven ground.

Looking ahead for the week, we have the following:

Industry-Level GDP for April: "TD Securities looks for GDP growth to slow to 0.2% m/m in April on moderation in the services sector. "However, the 0.5% handoff from March should leave Q2 GDP tracking well above BoC estimates from April. The Business Outlook Survey should offer a more cautious tone due to increased trade tensions which will weigh on the balance of opinion around business investment and future sales."

Key U.S. events:

The focus was on the Federal Reserve that pirouetted into a dovish split, sinking the U.S. dollar and U.S. yields. The key takeaways were as follows:

Median policy rate projection remained unchanged, but half of FOMC now envisions a rate cut in 2019.

Central growth outlook was unchanged, but FOMC saw a significant increase in downside risks.

A rate cut later this year is much more likely, but if economic data improves and a solution is found to the trade tensions, then this could all have been put down to a temporary roadblock in the dollar's advance.

However, a 50bps cut in July could be on the cards if the G20 meeting turns sour and it there is a pronounced economic deterioration.

For the week ahead, Fed speakers will take the stage of the heels of this meeting that took place. "Chair Powell and Vice Chair Williams will both speak on Tuesday. We don't anticipate the Fed Chair to deviate significantly from Wednesday's dovish script, however, he could provide additional colour on the Fed's shift. Williams may reveal where he lies on the dot plot and could give an indication of where his reaction function stands," analysts at TD Securities explained.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The price continued in its pursuit of the 1.3070 level as the 2019 lows with a drop from the start of the week's highs at 1.3432, sliding through the 200-daily exponential moving average, (D-EMA) meeting 1.3151 by the close of the week. The move is an extension of the breakout of the weekly rising channel, just surpassing the 78.6% Fibo of the Feb-May swing range. However, we have seen a correction from the lows on divergence on the daily RSI again (as well as stochastics). We saw a more pronounced RSI divergence in January which lead to a continuation of the bullish channel. However, this could see Funds continue to recover in the near term with a target of the 200-D EMA at 1.3275 with the confluence of the 61.80% Fibo of said range.

The FXStreet forex poll of experts is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts and shows a bearish bias near term turning bullish over time.