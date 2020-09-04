USD/CAD technical bets are to the upside as the US dollar firms.

A risk-off environment has weighed heavily on the commodity complex.

The central banks will be a theme for the week ahead while markets standby for Wall Street action.

USD/CAD gave up its gains made on the week, capped at 1.3160, ending Friday at 1.3059 having travelled from a low of 1.2993 at the start of the month.

It has been a historic event in financial and commodity markets since the Federal Reserve announced an official new approach with respect to their mandate and a flexible inflation target.

For the Canadian dollar, there a number of correlations from which the Fed's recalibration will affect.

Price trends through the economy have been a critical theme in markets, notably for the commodity complex for which CAD is correlated, especially to oil that has failed to retain the bullish territory.

Indeed, the US dollar has lost its edge while the price of oil and the US stock market both remain vulnerable to wavering risk appetite. This is a trade-off for which was very evident on Friday's price action.

Meanwhile, for the week ahead, the Bank of Canada will be in focus as markets digest the jobs data from Friday for both Canada and the US, while keeping one eye on the US inflation data.

Start of the month rally hits a brick wall

Bulls got off to a strong start and retraced 62% of the 25th August decline from the mid 1.32 area as the greenback battled for lost ground across the board.

The commodity sector has been reeling and the CRB index is down some 3.7% for the month so far while WTI prices are off over a sizeable 9%, despite not much actually changing in oil fundamentals.

Energy market participants are still balancing the bloated inventories and lacklustre demand readings. Oil catches a bid when risk apatite permits and on signs of global economic recovery prospects.

Economic data, on the whole, has been promising and the consensus seems to be that firming demand and a constrained supply side that will ultimately support commodity prices should underpin the commodity complex and related FX.

However, the stock market will now be drawing even more attention considering the recent rout and it is left to be seen as to whether this is the start of a larger scale reversal of what has been a spectacular rally in Wall Street's benchmarks.

The tech sector has played the biggest roll in what has been the biggest weekly drop in stock markets in almost six months.

Meanwhile, we had the last piece of important data on Friday in the Canadian and US jobs numbers.

The main focus was with US Nonfarm Payrolls which have pointed in the direction but still leaves some questions.

The Unemployment Rate falling to 8.4% from 10.2% was well received but 8.4% is still a high rate and given government financial support has been depleted, it does not bode well a payrolls number that struggles to bounce back in a weak recovery.

Nonfarm Payrolls increased by only 1.371 million jobs versus 1.734 million in the prior month. The overall disappointment was captured in the US dollar's and US yields price action.

The DXY fell late in the session to snap a three-day run of gains from its 2-year lows.

If, however, the stock market rout continues, an upward trajectory on US yields could be all that it takes to drive the greenback higher again in a risk-off environment that will ultimately continue to pressure commodity prices and the CAD.

While the Fed has announced it will allow the economy to run hot and despite a lower dollar being part of the game plan, it is not to say that the nail is now hammered.

In fact, on Friday, just when markets presumed a stone dead curve, there was an 11 bps move in the far end.

The week ahead

There are three events that stand out for which will affect the US dollar, the EUR, risk appetite and the CAD.

Presuming the US stock market can stablise, then the focus will be on the European Central Bank which will be the first meeting since the Fed's recent announcements, the Bank of Canada as well and the US Consumer Price Index.

The Bank of Canada is set to keep interest rates unchanged at 25bp next Wednesday and Friday's jobs growth data will have little bearing on the decision with job creatin still slowing to 245k in August bs 250k expected.

Instead, with the high-frequency indicators pointing to some levelling off in activity recently, we can expect to hear a more dovish bias from the central bank, especially with inflation remaining benign given the large output gap.

However, the impact on CAD should be negligible if there are no surprises.

Meanwhile, analysts at TD Securities argued that the core US CPI probably rose fairly strongly again, led by a COVID-related surge in used vehicle prices.

It rose strongly in June and July as well, but that followed a plunge. Through the COVID-related volatility, we believe the trend has weakened, led by rents. We estimate core prices remained at 1.6% y/y in August. That is up from 1.2% in June but down from 2.4% in February.

On the CAD, the analysts at TD Securities see some stabilisation in equity markets, and short-lived and limited spillover into FX that suggests a neutral / modestly bullish view on the currency this week.

USD/CAD to move closer to the 1.3000 horizontal support level next week.

USD/CAD technical analysis

From a market structure perspective, the monthly support is under pressure:

However, should it hold, there is the scope of a retracement back to test the prior lows between a confluence of the 50% and 61.8% Fibonaccis.

From a daily perspective, the correction could shape up to price action which respects the prior support and resistance areas as illustrated above.

