USD/CAD Forecast: BOC surprises with rate hike, Loonie tests LT trend line, What’s next?
The Bank of Canada [BOC] surprised markets with a 25-basis point rate hike, sending the Canadian dollar higher across the board. Currently, USD/CAD is trading 1.41% or 175 pips lower on the day at 1.22 handle. There is chatter in the market that the BOC could be done with the policy tightening at least for the near-term.
If true, the USD/CAD could find a near-term bottom very soon. Let us see what the chart has to say.
Technicals
Support levels
1.2128 [June 2015 low]
1.2048 [50% Fib R of July 2011 low - Jan 2016 high]
1.20 [psychological level]
Resistance levels
1.2340 [Sep 1 low on 4-hour chart]
1.2415 [session high]
1.2465 [4-hour 50-MA]
Monthly chart
The spot is trading just below the support of the trend line sloping upwards from the September 2012 low and January 2013 low.
A point worth noting: golden cross [bullish 50-MA & 200-MA crossover], confirmed in April, being a lagging indicator, was followed by a sell-off. However, the spot is now trading below the upward sloping monthly 50-MA level of 1.2315. It is highly likely that the golden cross would now stall the sell-off in the pair.
Weekly chart - The RSI is oversold
Daily chart - Potential bullish price-RSI divergence
View
- The offered tone could remain intact over the next few days as the markets digest the rate hike surprise.
- Technicals suggest the spot is likely to leave a near-term bottom around 1.21 handle.
