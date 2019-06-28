- USD/CAD extends losses below 200-W EMA ahead of jobs data.
- Fed vs BoC is the driving force behind USD/CAD's downside.
This was the week:
USD/CAD continues to bleed out following the Federal Reserve's move to an easing bias as the Bank of Canada remains in neutral and data dependent, reluctant to immediately follow the Fed into an easing cycle. On the final day of the week, another strong month for industry-level GDP sealed the deal for the Loonie, as the data provided evidence that the headwinds weighing on the Canadian economy through Q4/Q1 were indeed transitory.
Key CAD events:
Industry-level GDP surpassed expectations with a 0.3% advance in April (market: 0.2%) concentrated in oil and gas production; excluding resources, GDP edged slightly lower on the month. For the week ahead, eyes turn to the labour market for the week ahead. Analysts at TD Securities looks for job growth to slow to 5k in June, well below the 6m trend of 43k. "However, details should prove more upbeat with a modest rebound in private employment and further gains in wage growth for permanent workers. Modest job growth should allow the unemployment rate to hold at 5.4%, the lowest since the 1970s."
Key U.S. events:
US rates gyrated again and risk sold off even with Fed Chair Powell not revealing too much new information in his speech, intent on maintaining optionality ahead of the pivotal July Fed meeting. In Powell’s remarks, on the dovish side, he said that “investment by businesses has slowed,” that “crosscurrents have re-emerged,” and that inflation expectations have declined. He also said, “solid fundamentals are supporting continued growth” and that he does not want to “overreact to any individual data point or short-term swing in sentiment.” However, St. Louis Fed President Bullard was not as dovish as expected, sparking the downside in sentiment, alongside some weaker data.
Looking ahead, US jobs will be key. "We look for payrolls to bounce to 150k in June, following the below-expectations 75k May print. Employment in the goods sector should remain soft, while we look for a modest rebound in the services sector. The household survey should show the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6%, while wages are expected to rise 0.3% (3.2% y/y) on theback of a favorable reference week," analysts at TD Securities explained
USD/CAD Technical Analysis
The price is on course for the 38.2% Fibo of the Sep 2017 to date range down at 1.3045, a touch below the Jan 2019 lows. Funds has surpassed the 200-week moving average while daily stochastics remain in oversold territory but neutralising. Prospects to the upside will bring n the channel resistance while downside continuation opens 1.2970.
USD/CAD Forecast Poll
The FXStreet forex poll of experts is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts and shows a bullish bias near term turning bullish over time.
