USD/CAD rises as West Texas Intermediate drops 23%.

Loonie sees mild rebound on oil stabilization at week end.

Canadian economy expected to begin recession in second quarter.

The USD/CAD rose to a fresh four year high as crude oil prices tumbled 22.5% and the American currency continued to be the safety choice as the global economy faces a rapid entry to recession.

On the week the USD/CAD rose 4.2% with the biggest gain on Wednesday, 2.1% as WTI fell 15.7% to close at $22.93 its lowest finish since February 2002. The pair finished higher on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday was flat on Thursday as oil jumped back 12.3% and lost 1% on Friday finishing at 1.4364. The Dollar Canada had opened at 1.3788 on Monday.

Thursday’s intra-day high of 1.4668 was just below the 1.4690 top in January 2016 and is the second highest for the USD/CAD in 17 years.

Canada’s economy like that of the United States is expected to plunge into recession in March as businesses are shuttered, workers furloughed or let go and activity slows under public health restrictions. A record 500,000 workers applied for employment insurance in the latest week.

The Ottawa government announced a $C82 billion national aid package, the largest in the nation’s history and the US government is expected to pass a stimulus and support package topping $1 trillion this week.

Sectors comprising about 13% of the economy, retail, food services, transportation, entertainment, recreation and hospitality are bearing the brunt of the immediate closures. The swiftness of the shutdown and the potential business and consumer dislocations are probably enough on their own to push the already weak economy into recession especially when combined with the coming losses in the oil and resource industries.

Canadian statistics highlights March 16-20

Tuesday

Manufacturing sales for January slowed less than predicted at -0.2% on a -0.5% estimate and December’s 0.7% loss.

Wednesday

Annual inflation was weaker in the headline in February 2.2% against 2.4% in January and unchanged in core at 1.8%. The CPI indexes can be expected to fall in the second quarter as the plunge in oil prices works begins to register.

Thursday

Private payrolls from ADP were smaller at 7,200 in February than the 18,100 projection and F

Friday

January retail sales rose to 0.4% in January from flat in December and the ex-autos number fell to -0.1% from 0.5% prior.

Canada statistics highlights March 23-27

Monday

Wholesales in January are forecast to rise 0.5% following December’s 0.9% holiday increase.

Canada statistics conclusion

Markets are wholly focused on the pending, statistically at least, impact of the public health crisis on the Canadian economy.

Employment had held up in February with 30,300 new positions about as expected with no change in the 5.6% unemployment rate but these figures are now retrograde with no predictive value and no market attention.

The first March numbers begin on April 1 with the Markit manufacturing PMI followed by housing starts on April 6 and the Ivey PMI on the 7th. Thursday April 9 brings the employment report a week after the US report on April 3 with both forecast to be unusually negative.

US statistics highlights March 16-20

Monday

The Empire State manufacturing index for March from the New York Fed was far worse than expected at -21.5 for a forecast of -7.4. While New York is not a major manufacturing state the plunge was one of the largest single month drops on record and the weakest reading since March 2009.

Tuesday

Retail sales in February fell 0.5% missing the 0.2% prediction and the control group slipped 0.4%, well under its 0.2% forecast. The January results for both were revised substantially higher, sales to 0.6% from 0.3% and control to 0.4% from 0%.

Industrial production in February rose 0.6%, beating its 0.4% estimate.

Job openings in January, the JOLTS survey from the Bureau of labor Statistics, were 6.963 million, more than the 6.476 million estimate and December’s 6.552 million, confirming what has become passé, the US had an excellent job market before March.

Wednesday

Building permits and housing starts in February were about as predicted, 1.464 million in permits on and 1.599 million starts, both annualized numbers, on identical 1.5 million predictions.

Thursday

In the most relevant figure of the week, initial jobless claims soared in the March 13 week to 281,000 from 211,000. It was the highest weekly total since early September 2017 and the largest one week jump since November 2012.

Initial claims numbers are released every Thursday at 8:30 am EDT for the previous week and will be watched closely as they are expected to surge from the multiplying business closures.

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey for March, like its Northeast counterpart in New York fell precipitously from 36.7 in February to -12.7 a month later. It was the lowest score since June 2012 and the steep drops is indicative of the widespread concern in the business sector.

Friday

Existing home sales, the largest category of the housing market, registered a 5.77 million annualized rate in February, slightly better than the 5.5 million projections and yet another statistic that confirms the buoyant US economy before the epidemic.

US statistics highlights March 23-27

Tuesday

The Redbook Index of same store sales for the week of March 20 which rose 1.1% the prior week, will be watched for weakness in the retail sector. In the general absence of March information this second tier series gains significance.

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index, another regional activity survey, for March is expected to rise to 9 from -2 in February.

Wednesday

Durable good for February are forecast to fall 0.9% after January’s 0.2% drop. The ex-transport figure is thought to decrease 0.2% after a 0.8% gain in January. Non-defense capital goods, the business investment proxy rose 1.1% in January. These numbers will be largely read forward into March, with any unexpected losses given greater note.

Thursday

Initial jobless claims for the March 20 week is the key statistic. The consensus estimate of 214,000 is clearly out of date and a result above the prior week’s 281,000 is likely.

The third and final revision of fourth quarter GDP is expected to be unchanged at 2.1%.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity survey for March, like those of New York and Philadelphia is a regional, normally second level statistic. In the current situation these early reading take on greater importance. The index is expected to drop to 2 in March from 8 in January. It was -4 in January, -3 in December and -5 in November.

Manufacturing in the Kansas Fed district is a much larger part of the local economy and this index will have much more in common with national measures than either the New York of Philadelphia surveys.

US statistics conclusion

The paucity of up-to-date information on the impact of the viral epidemic is one of the biggest problems for all markets. In the absence of fact, speculation, which naturally trends to the defensive extreme has ordered market levels. Statistics from February will be read forward mainly for what they may tell about March.

In the week just ended initial jobless claims and the New York and Philly Fed surveys, all much worse than anticipated and where they would have been absent current circumstances, seemed to confirm the radical nature of the economic shock.

Next week the Tuesday releases of the Redbook Index of retail sales and the Richmond manufacturing survey will provide timely information on nationwide consumption and regional business activity. Wednesday's durable goods orders for February may offer insight into business spending, poorer than expected readings especially in the non-defense capital goods category will suggest worse in March.

Thursday's initial jobless claims will again be the most important number of the week. With layoffs expected to rocket higher the range of expectation for this figure is unusually wide. The Kansas Fed survey will give good idea of the state of business activity and attitudes in the middle of the country.

USD/CAD conclusion

Until March data is available the primary input for the Dollar Canada will be the drive to secure US dollars and dollar assets. While the public health crisis is in its ascending phase safety will the chief motive for most investors, institutional and retail alike.

The frenzy to bank dollars last week may have run its course but in the current fragile market state it could be easily re-excited by news and further falls in the equity averages.

We are not likely to see a diminution in the extreme risk-averse strategies in currencies and stocks until there is some stability and predictability in the global Coronavirus crisis. As such the risk to the USD/CAD is weighted to the upside.

USD/CAD technical outlook

The relative strength index (RSI) has moderated its extreme over bought position thanks to Friday's USD/CAD retreat but as the risk in the pair remains higher its mean-reversion indication is relevant only in the absence of new developments or news, a slim chance this week.

All three moving averages point higher. The 21-day average crossed both longer averages in February and the 100-day crossed the 200-day almost two weeks ago, cementing the upward analysis for the USD/CAD.

Resistance: 1.4420-weak from Thursday's low; 1.4512-moderate from the Wednesday and Thursday close; 1.4650-from the week's high.

Support: 1.4163-Wednesday and Friday low; 1.4000-an amalgam of Friday's high, Monday's close and Tuesday's low; 1.3790 from action on last Thursday, Friday and the following Monday.

USD/CAD sentiment poll

Sentiment remains bearish across three time frames with conviction rising as the view lengthens from 40% in the one week, to 82% in the one month from 70% and 84% on the quarter from 69%. The one week bearish outlook has diminished from 67% last week to 40% and the bullish view has risen to 30% from zero most likely reflecting the extreme economic uncertainty that has been driving the Dollar Canada higher.