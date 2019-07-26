- USD/CAD breaks the 200-week moving average with eyes on a test of 1.3200.
- Central banks divergence remains a key driving force.
This was the week:
All eyes were on Gross Domestic Product, (GDP), during the blackout period leading into the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on the 20 and 31st July. As for Canada, there had been no data releases but instead, there was a keen eye over the price of oil that has been subject to various headlines making for a volatile week in the price of a barrel. Meanwhile, USD/CAD managed a bid through a key resistance line as the market's dial back expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut of more than 25 basis points, a move that will be it's first in over ten years. Overall, the Loonie has been supported on the basis that central banks are easing or at least coming with increasingly more dovish rhetoric, but in contrast, the BoC has maintained a neutral policy stance.
Key CAD events:
Looking ahead to next week, eyes will be on Canad's GDP:
"GDP growth of 0.2% will mask a sharp divergence between goods and services; goods output will benefit from a rebound in manufacturing while an outsized drop in wholesale trade will weigh on services. 0.2% m/m growth will leave Q2 tracking slightly below 3% but does not remove any ambiguity from the global outlook, keeping the BoC on the sidelines as it awaits more clarity," analysts at TD Securities explained.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Wednesday, Jul 31
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
-2.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.3%
|Thursday, Aug 01
|13:30
|
|
|
49.5
|
49.2
|Friday, Aug 02
|12:30
|
CAD Imports
|
|
|
$52.10B
|
$52.34B
|12:30
|
|
|
$-1.50B
|
$0.76B
|12:30
|
CAD Exports
|
|
|
$50.40B
|
$53.11B
Key U.S. events:
Next week will give us the Fed. "Given crosscurrents persist as a threat for the outlook and inflation remains subdued, we look for the Fed to leave the door open to further easing. We expect the statement to show modest, mark-to-market changes and for two of the FOMC voters to dissent," analysts at TD Securities explained. Elsewhere, there will be the key SM index where expectations are for it to stay unchanged at 51.7 for July, mostly reflecting stabilization in the outlook for manufacturing. At the end of the week, non farm payrolls will be out, although the Fed will likely see the most positioning in markets.
We also have the US and China trade talks kicking off, clashing with the Fed' which has given some level of hope to markets. However, Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, dampened expectations about any major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade negotiations next week. “I wouldn’t expect any grand deal,” Kudlow told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street ” on Friday
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Jul 25
|15:30
|
|
2.11%
|
|
2.09%
|17:00
|
|
1.967%
|
|
1.889%
|Friday, Jul 26
|12:30
|
|
1.8%
|
2.0%
|
1.1% Revised from 1.2%
|12:30
|
|
2.3%
|
0.6%
|
0.4% Revised from 0.5%
|12:30
|
|
2.1%
|
1.8%
|
3.1%
|12:30
|
|
2.5%
|
1.9%
|
0.8% Revised from 0.6%
|17:00
|
|
776
|
|
779
|19:30
|
|
$54.4K
|
|
$38.4K
|19:30
|
|
$251.2K
|
|
$245.5K
|19:30
|
|
397.9K
|
|
423.8K
|Monday, Jul 29
|14:30
|
|
|
-5.1
|
-12.1
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.04%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.01%
|Tuesday, Jul 30
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.6%
|
1.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.5%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|13:00
|
|
|
2.6%
|
2.5%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
|14:00
|
|
|
1.0%
|
1.1%
|14:00
|
|
|
1.4%
|
-0.7%
|20:30
|
|
|
|
-10.961M
|Wednesday, Jul 31
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-1.9%
|12:15
|
|
|
153K
|
102K
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.7%
|13:45
|
|
|
50.5
|
49.7
|14:30
|
|
|
|
-10.835M
|18:00
|
|
|
|
|18:00
|
|
|
2.25%
|
2.50%
|18:30
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, Aug 01
|12:30
|
|
|
|
41.977K
|12:30
|
|
|
216K
|
206K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
213K
|12:30
|
|
|
1.678M
|
1.676M
|13:45
|
|
|
50
|
50
|14:00
|
|
|
52.0
|
51.7
|14:00
|
USD ISM Prices Paid
|
|
|
49.2
|
47.9
|14:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
-0.8%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
36B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
2.11%
|19:30
|
|
|
|
17.3M
|Friday, Aug 02
|12:30
|
|
|
3.2%
|
3.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
34.4
|
34.4
|12:30
|
USD Nonfarm Payrolls
|
|
|
170K
|
224K
|12:30
|
|
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
62.9%
|12:30
|
USD Trade Balance
|
|
|
$-54.8B
|
$-55.5B
|13:45
|
|
|
|
50
|14:00
|
|
|
98.4
|
98.4
|14:00
|
|
|
0.8%
|
-0.7%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
776
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$54.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$251.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
397.9K
USD/CAD Technical Analysis
The price broke the 200-week moving average and also the descending resistance line stochastics extended in oversold territory. Bulls can now target 1.32 and then the weekly 50 moving average for a run towards 1.3280. However, the weekly ATR is over 150 pips and with so many crucial events taking place next week, it would not be surprising for the market to break into a new direction either above 1.33 or below 1.30 should the bias be strong enough, one way or the other.
USD/CAD Forecast Poll
The FXStreet forex poll of experts is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts and shows a bearish bias near term turning bullish over time.
