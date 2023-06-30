-
Canada release GDP on Friday.
US publishes Core PCE Price Index, UoM Consumer Sentiment on Friday.
The Canadian dollar is flat on Friday, trading at 1.3258 in the European session.
Will Canada’s GDP shake up the Canadian Dollar?
Canada releases GDP for May later on Friday. The consensus stands at 0.2% m/m, which translates into 2.4% annualized, a respectable gain. If the GDP report beats the consensus, the Canadian dollar could post gains.
Canada’s economy showed strength in the first quarter, with a gain of 3.1%. This was higher than expected and was one reason cited by the Bank of Canada in its surprise decision to raise rates earlier this month. I would expect that GDP growth will again be a key factor when the BoC makes its rate decision at the July 12th meeting.
The BoC, like most other major central banks, has aggressively tackled high inflation by raising interest rates. The policy appears to be working, as headline inflation eased to 3.4% in May, down sharply from 4.4% in April. The core rate, which is comprised of three indicators, fell to an average of 3.8% in May, down from 4.2% a month earlier. The drop in inflation is certainly welcome news for the central bank, but the key question is whether inflation is falling fast enough for BoC policy makers.
A third factor in the BoC’s decision-making process will be employment. Canada’s labour market has shown strong resilience in the face of rising interest rates, although the economy shed jobs in May, after eight straight months of gains. Another decline in new jobs could dampen the Bank’s appetite for a rate hike in July.
The US is coming off solid GDP and jobless claims data on Thursday and all eyes are on the Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s favourite inflation gauge. The index is expected to remain at 4.7% y/y, which would mean that inflation remains uncomfortably high compared to the target of 2%. We’ll also get a look at UoM Consumer Sentiment, which is expected to rise to 63.9 in June, up from 59.2 in May.
USD/CAD technical
USD/CAD is putting pressure on resistance at 1.3254. Next, there is resistance at 1.3328.
1.3175 and 1.3066 are providing support.
