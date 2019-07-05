- USD/CAD ended the week flat following big turnaround on Friday.
- The CAD was the best-performing G10 currency once again.
This was the week:
USD/CAD has continued its lower trajectory with better-than-expected economic data supporting outright strength in the Loonie. Despite taking a pause in June, job creation remains red-hot in 2019. Despite the fact that GDP edged slightly lower on the month last week and while trade disputes remain a concern for global growth going forward, near record low unemployment, accelerating wages, and rebounding economic activity in Q2 do not argue for a BoC rate cut. On the flip side, a highly encouraging Nonfarm Payrolls report that suggests the broad economy is shrugging off the US-China trade uncertainty will support the dollar as the market thinks twice about whether the Federal Reserve is going to cut rates this month, or at least, is dialling down the prospects of precautionary interest rate cuts for the year. Indeed, comments from Powell in the week ahead will be held in great anticipation.
Key CAD events:
The details of the June report were strong. 24K full-time jobs were added and private employment rebounding 20K. On a year-to-date basis, employment in Canada is up a massive 248K, the best semester since 2002 and if hours worked are noted and applied, then one could argue that the economic soft patch drew to a close in Q2 - Wages are up an annualized 6.5% over the past six months, which is the fastest notch since 2007.
In the week ahead, the Bank of Canada is expected to stay on hold in July, likely awaiting more clarity around the global outlook. "Forecast revisions should reveal an upgrade to 2019 CPI and GDP, although the latter is likely pulled forward from 2020/21. Neutral messaging will keep markets focused on incoming data, although risks skew dovish given the global backdrop," analysts at TD Securities explained.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Friday, Jul 05
|12:30
|
|
65.7%
|
|
65.7%
|12:30
|
|
5.5%
|
5.5%
|
5.4%
|n/a
|
|
3.60%
|
|
2.55%
|12:30
|
|
-2.2K
|
10.0K
|
27.7K
|14:00
|
|
53.7
|
|
61.8
|14:00
|
|
52.4
|
55.0
|
55.9
|Tuesday, Jul 09
|12:15
|
|
|
|
202.3K
|12:30
|
|
|
1.3%
|
14.7%
|Wednesday, Jul 10
|14:00
|
|
|
|
|14:00
|
|
|
1.75%
|
1.75%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
|14:15
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, Jul 11
|12:30
|
|
|
0%
|
0%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
Key U.S. events:
It was a very solid US payrolls figure for June with 224,000 jobs created versus the 160,000 consensus, coming in much higher than the 75 economist estimates provided to Bloomberg. The net downward revision of 11,000 was ignored. Private payrolls climbed 191,000 versus the 150,000 expected. Service sector employment rose 154,000 and Manufacturing payrolls rose 17,000 despite the struggles in the sector. However, there was some softness on the wage front though with Average Hourly earnings rising just 0.2% month-on-month versus the 0.3% expected. Annual wage growth also disappointed at 3.1% although it was well ahead of all the key inflation measures and real household disposable income growth is in great shape.
Let's now see what Fed Chair Powell will say in a two-day testimony before Congress next week where he is expected to rinse and repeat that the Fed stands ready to sustain the current economic expansion while global uncertainty and subdued inflation should remain key concerns for the Fed. We will also have US headline CPI that is expected to slow a further two tenths to 1.6% y/y in June (flat m/m), on the back of a notable decline in energy prices. "Core inflation should remain steady at 2.0% y/y, reflecting a firm 0.2% m/m advance. We pencil in a 0.2% m/m increase in core services and a flat reading in core goods, which should help buoy core CPI overall," analysts at TD Securities explained.
USD/CAD Technical Analysis
USD/CAD is printing multi-month lows and the market is trading below its main daily simple moving averages, expanding the weekly Bollinger Bands to the lowest levels in 2019. The price found the 38.2% Fibo of the Sep 2017 to date range at 1.3045, a touch below the Jan 2019 lows and surpassed the 200-week moving average while daily stochastics remain in oversold territory. A downside continuation opens 1.2970 and 1.2780, a swing low that was populated in Oct 2018.
USD/CAD Forecast Poll
The FXStreet forex poll of experts is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts and shows a bullish bias over time.
