USDCAD has been in a steep uptrend since mid-September when the price managed to forcefully cross above the 1.3222 region. Although the pair recently spiked higher to a fresh 29-month high, it quickly lost some ground, hinting that its latest rally could be overstretched.
The momentum indicators currently suggest that bullish forces are waning. Specifically, the RSI has fallen marginally below its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram has dived beneath its red signal line but remains in the positive territory. Nevertheless, the price action remains above the Ichimoku cloud, endorsing that the short-term picture has not turned bearish yet.
Should the negative momentum strengthen, the pair could extend its recent decline and encounter initial support at the double-bottom region of 1.3500. Sliding beneath that floor, the bears might aim for the crucial July peak of 1.3222 before the attention shifts to 1.3074. Even lower, the September low of 1.2960 could appear on the radar.
Alternatively, if buyers re-emerge and push the price higher, the 1.3850 hurdle may act as the first line of defence. Crossing above the latter, the 29-month high of 1.3976 could provide further upside protection. Should that barricade fail, the price could ascend to form fresh multi-year peaks, where the May 2020 resistance of 1.4140 may curb any advances.
Overall, even though bullish pressures appear to be subsiding, USDCAD’s uptrend remains intact. Nevertheless, a dive beneath the 1.3500 floor could be the starting point of a moderate downside correction.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades near 0.9950
EUR/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses following the mixed sentiment data from the euro area. Ahead of the key PCE inflation report from the US, however, the pair is struggling to pull away from 0.9950 as investors keep a close eye on ECB headlines.
GBP/USD tries to stabilize above 1.1500
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.1500 in the European session. The greenback holds its ground following Thursday's GDP-inspired rebound and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound. Eyes on US PCE Price Index data for September.
Gold extends slide toward $1,650 as US yields rebound
Gold stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory near $1,650 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day following Thursday's slide, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Elrond projects a 15% crash after an explosive run
Elrond price has hit a dead end after the recent rally locked horns with a four-month resistance level. Lack of buying pressure coupled with the exhaustion of buyers could be key in triggering a pullback for EGLD.
Week Ahead: Fed and BoE to raise rates ahead of US payrolls
Another extraordinary week is coming up. The Fed is almost certain to raise rates, putting the spotlight on Chairman Powell, who needs to open the door for a smaller rate hike in December without giving the impression of a pivot.