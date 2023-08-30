The USD/CAD, a currency pair often influenced by oil dynamics and North American economic health, has given traders quite a storyline in the one-hour timeframe.
The pair showcased a bullish run since the end of July, but recent developments hint at a turning tide. A conspicuous double-top bearish reversal pattern has emerged, a formation that often indicates a potential trend reversal. The completion of this pattern was evidenced by a decisive break of its neckline around 1.35768.
Further accentuating the bearish narrative, this break also resulted in a breach of a one-month uptrend line. Additionally, the pair succumbed to the pressure exerted by its 100 EMA (Exponential Moving Average), signaling a strengthened bearish grip.
Recent price action and levels to watch
Post the pullback to the previously broken neckline, sellers have firmly taken the reins, driving the pair to 1.35493. If this bearish momentum persists:
- The immediate downside target stands at 1.35322.
- Following that, 1.35182 emerges as the next critical level. Notably, this is the classic projection of the double-top reversal pattern.
Oscillators weigh in
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently on a downward trajectory within the selling zone. This movement insinuates that sellers are consolidating their position. Amplifying this sentiment is the Momentum indicator, which is plummeting at an accelerated pace, echoing the mounting selling pressure.
A glimmer of hope – The alternate scenario
For those rooting for the greenback, all eyes will be on the 200 EMA during Wednesday's trading session. This moving average could serve as the last bastion of defense for buyers. However, even if this level holds, a convincing shift in sentiment would require a break above the crucial 1.35768 mark.
