Overview
A complete top down analysis of the USD/CAD.
USD/CAD monthly
Monthly support at 1.2288, resistance at 1.2963 and 1.3382.
Monthly chart is in an uptrend. Price is moving out of consolidation trading above the 1.2963 monthly resistance level.
USD/CAD weekly
Weekly support at 1.2901, resistance at 1.3389.
Weekly chart is in an uptrend. Price continues to advance moving above the 1.2901-63 weekly/monthly resistance area.
USD/CAD daily
Daily support at 1.2913, resistance at 1.3034.
Daily chart is in an uptrend closing above the 1.2963 monthly resistance level. Price is breaking out of a long term consolidation pattern.
Looking for price to decline back to the 1.2963 monthly resistance level and become support for a further advance.
Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the upside based on the 4 hour chart.
Target for the breakout would be 1.3637 the height of the consolidation pattern projected above - see the weekly chart.
