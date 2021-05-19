USD – FOMC tonight could lead to a higher US Dollar with inflation at the forefront of trader concerns.

Oil – Oil has sunk on Iran talks.

(Bloomberg) A senior Russian diplomat has denied reports that a major breakthrough is expected in negotiations over restoring Iran’s nuclear deal, following earlier reports which suggested progress may be imminent. Oil prices slumped on the initial reports, the success of which could allow for the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude, and have continued to slip on Wednesday. Whether imminent or not, the talks are likely to remain at the forefront of minds, particularly in the oil market, where Iran is preparing to ramp up its global oil sales amid the signs of progress.

USD – we look for a drive to the upside in the CD leg (bullish cypher pattern).

CAD – completes a 5-wave count. Next leg corrective down (Elliott Wave).

USDCAD – hits previous support while offering a bullish Butterfly formation.